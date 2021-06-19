These 16 plus size summer dresses are perfect for wedding season and they start at just $ 45

Want more summer fashion, buyer-approved purchases and the hottest trends? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas newsletter!

16 Plus Size Summer Dresses Perfect For Wedding Season (Photo via Reformation, Lane Bryant, 11 Honor & Anthropologie)

Wedding season is fast approaching, and you know what that means: it’s time to say yes to the dress and we’re not talking about the bride.

While we wouldn’t blame you for going back to the same tried and true outfit you wear to every big event (we all have at least one of them), having spent the past 15 months in various forms of athleisure, who among us don’t want to spice things up a bit?

We know that finding stylish plus size dresses isn’t always the easiest task, so we’ve done the virtual work for you and rounded up 16 plus size summer dresses that are perfect for wedding season.

Take that age-old occasion outfit from the back of your wardrobe and step into something new this season with these wedding-worthy summer dresses.

Mara Hoffman Coletta dress (Photo via 11 Honor)

Turn heads this wedding season with the flattering Coletta dress from Mara Hoffman. While this is the perfect summer dress, in fall and winter, with the right pair of boots, it will become a staple all year round.

BUY: 11 Honor, $ 295

Reformation Christine Dress Es in Bordeaux (Photo via Reformation)

This floral mini dress from Reformation is what summer dreams are made of. With three pretty styles to choose from, the dress is available in sizes 14 to 24.

BUY: Reform, CA $ 288/$ 218

Lane Bryant Halter Halter Maxi Dress (Photo via Lane Bryant)

Celebrate your curves in this sexy halter neck maxi dress. Its trendy tie-dye print and curve-defining elastic waistband create the perfect piece for the office, wedding and beyond.

BUY: Lane Bryant, $ 62 (originally $ 111)

BP. Satin minidress in Green Prairie (Photo via Nordstrom)

Hello, bomb! This leggy satin slip dress with a gathered sweetheart neckline is ideal for wedding season, dates and beyond. Take it home with you in one of two pretty pastel colors.

BUY: Nordstrom, CA $ 45/US $ 39

Torrid Puff Sleeve Skater Dress In Floral Medallion (Photo via Torrid)

Dress-up or casual, this printed midi dress is destined to become one of your most worn pieces this summer. Online exclusive is available in dress sizes 10 to 30.

BUY: Torrid, $ 57 (originally $ 76)

Anthropologie Palms Wrap Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

All eyes will be on you in this palm print dress. The Anthropologie Tropical Maxi Dress is available in sizes 1X to 3X.

BUY: Anthropology, $ 190

Lane Bryant Multi-Way Off Shoulder Maxi Dress (Photo via Lane Bryant)

Comfortable, convertible maxi dress, you can wear this Lane Bryant staple four ways: off the shoulder, off the shoulder, over one shoulder or strapless.

BUY: Lane Bryant, $ 62 (originally $ 111)

Nightway Print High-Low Dress (Photo via Macy’s)

This romantic high rise dress is gorgeous for summer but will also look stylish for fall and winter events.

BUY: Macy’s, $ 133 (originally $ 178)

11 Honor Nia Dress (Photo via 11 Honor)

You will be looking forward to the wedding season returning every year so you have an excuse to wear this chic satin dress. Fitted across the bust, the silhouette skirts the hips and features a high slit for a consistently flattering fit.

BUY: 11 Honor, $ 148

H & M + Jacquard Pattern Dress (Photo via H&M)

Notice to all “Bridgerton” fans: This lightweight, mid-calf length jacquard dress is perfect for a garden wedding or an afternoon stroll with the Duke, whichever comes first.

BUY: H&M, $ 70

Marina Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress (Photo via Nordstrom Rack)

A feminine floral dress you’ll feel confident dancing in the night away, this long sleeve maxi is a steal at 62% off right now.

BUY: Nordstrom Rack, $ 67 (originally $ 179)

Anthropologie Knit Midi Skirt Set in Orange (Photo via Anthropologie)

The pop of color we need this summer! This vibrant matching set is an eye-catching set for wedding season and beyond.

BUY: Anthropology, $ 168

Cinnamon Sachin & Babi Cali Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

A classic dress for classic beauty, this stunning Sachin & Babi silk dress comes in multiple colors including dark emerald, light gray and marigold.

BUY: Anthropology, $ 168

Torrid Lace Button Up Skater Dress in Pink (Photo via Torrid)

Get ready for a flood of “where did you find this?” Questions with this daring lace skater dress from Torrid.

BUY: Torrid, $ 57 (originally $ 76)

INC Off Shoulder Smock Dress in Mira Animal (Photo via Macy’s)

Off-the-shoulder summer dress with a flattering smocked waist, this INC plus size midi dress is destined to become a favorite year after year.

BUY: Macy’s, $ 105 (originally $ 140)

Lane Bryant gingham button-down midi dress (Photo via Lane Bryant)

With its flattering neckline and retro-inspired gingham print, this black and white button-down dress is worth a thousand photos.

BUY: Lane Bryant, $ 62 (originally $ 125)

