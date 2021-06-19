A mysterious note found in a ball gown given to Mt. Pleasant sparks new trend TikTok viral research

As Jillian Nimick sorted through the ball gown bags donated to Nimi Boutique on Main Street in Mt. Pleasant, she didn’t expect to find anything out of the ordinary.

But then she did.

Nimick has been accepting donations of ball gowns for free in his shop since spring. Sorting through a donation of 25 bags she received on June 9, she discovered a note hanging from one of the dresses.

“I wanted to share with you the story of how I originally got this dress…” the note began.

The author explained how she initially found the dress to be “very inexpensive” in the sales display of an off-brand store, as she was not “about to spend over $ 300 on a dress. ball”.

She wore the “beautiful blue dress” to prom with her high school sweetheart, which the note said she was supposed to marry in 2020.

“Some things are meant to be, and I didn’t have the heart to send this beauty to Goodwill,” the note read. “I knew (the dress) had to have a bigger purpose since the universe seemed to be working so hard to get it for me.”

The note explained that after purchasing the dress, the author discovered a tracking number inside. She traced it online to a train shipment that was supposed to arrive in Chicago and status was “lost en route.”

Fascinated, Nimick was determined to find the author of the note – so she turned to TikTok to spread the word. “I wanted to know if they got married during the pandemic,” Nimick said. “I thought TikTok would do its thing.”

And he did.

the video she posted on TikTok of the dress garnered over 1.2 million views, according to Nimick, and a lot of engagement overall on the “What’s Happening In Mt Pleasant” Facebook group as well.

“I couldn’t even charge my TikTok at one point,” Nimick said.

Nimick was quickly contacted via Facebook by Shania Potosky, the owner of the dress and the author of the note 一 who saw a post on the Nimi Boutique page.

Potosky, 24, from Mt. Pleasant attended her prom dress at Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School in 2014 with her high school sweetheart, Stanley Potosky, 24, whom she married as planned in 2020.

“I wanted my dress to be able to give someone else the opportunity to go to the ball, for someone to feel beautiful (and) to have a sense of confidence,” Potosky said. “My original intention was to give it to someone in the community. “

She donated the dress to an Angela’s Angels drop-off location in Latrobe two years ago while in college and didn’t expect to see it again or note it.

“Once it left my hands, I was like, ‘This might end up in another state,’” Potosky said.

Potosky explained that the first time she went shopping for a ball gown, she felt disheartened.

“You put on (a dress), it makes you feel like a million bucks (and) then you look at the price,” Potosky said. “It’s ridiculous for something you’re going to (use) for one night.”

High school kids “shouldn’t have to feel” that they can’t attend the prom just because of the high price of the dresses, Potosky said.

“Some people have an aversion to second-hand things I don’t understand that,” Potosky said. “You never know what you’re going to find.”

The first time she saw the dazzling blue dress, Potosky said she didn’t like it. In fact, his mother “pushed” him into her hands. But after trying it on, she said she knew it was the perfect one.

“My mom said, ‘I still remember your face when you walked out of the locker room,’” Potosky said, after telling his mother about the TikTok virus.

Potosky took inspiration from a Facebook post to write the note to include with the dress.

The post was a photo of a note found in a pre-Great Depression wedding dress that told someone’s love story, Potosky said.

“They were hoping that someone who needed it got it,” Potosky said. “This dress had a story, (and mine) had a story.”

Nimick said the note “hit home” for her when she made the discovery.

“I couldn’t buy an expensive dress for the ball, I didn’t have the money,” Nimick said. “I’m trying to give back to (a) bigger goal by giving away free dresses.”

While she’s still trying to ‘piece together’ how the dress got into her hands, Nimick said the experience had inspired her to start a new tradition.

Nimick is working on writing “some kind of inspirational note” that she will place with every dress that Nimi’s Boutique will give in the future. It will include the “story” of Potosky’s mystery note, she said, so “everyone knows how it started.”

On TikTok, Nimick said she’s received a lot of comments from inspired users to include a personal note with the next dress they give away, and she believes that “will end up being the next viral trend.”

But whoever receives the Potosky dress from the Nimi boutique will also receive the authentic note, Nimick said.

“At first I didn’t like this dress on the rack, but I liked it when I tried it on,” Potosky’s note ended. “Sometimes you never know. Give it a chance.