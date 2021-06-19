Fisher in Tokyo – Stanford University Athletics

Grant Fisher ’19 is an Olympian.

2017 NCAA champion for Stanford, Fisher placed second in the men’s 10,000-meter at the Olympic track and field trials in the United States on Friday to win a trip to Tokyo.

Fisher ran 27: 54.29 to finish second behind Bowerman Track Club teammate Woody Kincaid (27: 53.62) in a final round duel at Hayward Field. Fisher, already with Olympic standard, achieved it again by winning his first Olympic place. Fisher is only 24 years old.

Fisher was the only current or former Stanford athlete to make a final on day one of testing, but seven more were in action and six qualified.

Ella Donaghu and Julia heymach , a week away from the NCAA Championships, each advanced from the first round of the women’s 1,500m to the semi-finals on Saturday, as did Rebecca Mehra ’16.

Ella Donaghu . Photo by Chuck Aragon.

Valarie Allman ’17 threw the second longest women’s discus throw in US history 229-8 (70.01m) and the second longest in the world this year to become the top qualifier for Saturday’s final (6:42 p.m. ). The only longest throw in American history was Allman’s 230-2 (70.13m) of 2020.

In the women’s 5,000, Bowerman TC teammates Elise Cranny ’18 and Vanessa Fraser ’18 placed third and fifth respectively, to advance to Monday’s final by finishing in the top five places in the automatic qualifier in their series.

Summer Pierson ’00 was 17th 178-9 (54.48m) in women’s discus and did not advance to the 12 pitching final.

Fisher, 12-time All-American and 2017 NCAA Outdoor Champion, set the fastest pre-race time and was patient as he began to move up the field at around 3,600 yards. Fisher placed fifth at the halfway point, then climbed into the top three running a machine-like 68 seconds per lap pace.

With four laps to go, Fisher placed in the top three, behind leader Robert Brandt and former Fisher’s Colorado rival Joe Klecker. The pace rose to 63 as Fisher took first on the bell, towing Biya Simbassa and Kincaid in his wake.

Fisher, who closed in 54.53, held onto the lead until the home stretch, when Kincaid came through and took control with a final lap of 53.47.

Fisher becomes the fourth Stanford alumnus to land a berth in Tokyo, joining Malindi Elmore ’02 (Canada) in the women’s marathon, Jacob Riley ’11 (US) in the men’s marathon and Katerina Stefanidi ’12 (Greece) in the women’s jump to the pole.

Fisher is also set to make the 5,000’s first round on Thursday.

Julia heymach . Photo by Chuck Aragon.

Heymach and Donaghu ran similar style races in the first and third heats, respectively. Each led for the first two laps, were passed by a field, but kept their position to automatically advance among the top six, with sixth places. Mehra finished fourth in the second run and also secured a berth in the automatic qualification. The semi-finals are Saturday at 6:40 p.m., and the final is Monday.

Cranny and Fraser did enough in the second run of the 5,000 to qualify, finishing safely in the top five and progressing automatically. Cranny was third and Fraser fifth. Everyone has the Olympic standard.

Day two will bring the women’s discus final, the opening day of the decathlon for competitor Harrison Williams ’18. Saturday’s action also includes four current Stanford athletes Donaghu and Heymach in the 1,500 semi-finals, Liam christensen men’s javelin qualifications, and Keyshawn king in the men’s triple jump qualifications.

Grant Fisher (right) takes on Woody Kincaid in the last round. Photo by Chuck Aragon.

American Olympic Trials

At Hayward Field

(2021 Stanford Athletes and Alumni Results)

Men

10,000 finals

2, Grant Fisher ’19 (Nike / Bowerman TC) 27: 54.29. Fisher is part of the Olympic team.

Women

1,500 in the first round 11, Ella Donaghu (Stanford) 4:12.16; 12, Julia heymach (Stanford) 4:12.41; 18, Rebecca Mehra ’16 (Oiselle / Littlewing Athletics) 4:13.71. Donaghu, Heymach and Mehra advance to the semi-finals.

5,000 in the first round 7, Elise Cranny (Nike / Bowerman TC) 15: 32.71; 10, Vanessa Fraser ’18 (Nike / Bowerman TC) 15: 33.54. Cranny and Fraser advance to the final.

Discuss qualification 1, Valarie Allman ’17 (ASICS / NYAC) 229-8 (70.01); 17, Summer Pierson (Santa Cruz pitchers) 178-9 (54.48m). Allman qualifies for the final.

Stanford’s schedule

Saturday



TV: NBCSN, 5-7 p.m. NBC, 7-8 p.m.

1:00 p.m .: – 100 men’s decathlon (Harrison Williams).

1:50 p.m. Men’s long jump decathlon (Harrison Williams).

2:15 p.m. Men’s javelin qualification ( Liam christensen ).

2:50 p.m. Men’s Decathlon Shot Put (Harrison Williams).

4:00 p.m. Men’s high jump decathlon (Harrison Williams).

5.15 p.m. Men’s triple jump qualification ( Keyshawn king ).

6:18 p.m. Decathlon 400 men (Harrison Williams).

6:40 p.m. Semi-finals 1,500 women ( Ella Donaghu , Julia heymach , Rebecca Mehra).

6:42 p.m. Final of the women’s disc (Valarie Allman).

Sunday

TV: NBC, 6-8 p.m.

12:15 Decathlon 110 hurdles men (Harrison Williams).

1:20 p.m. Men’s decathlon disc (Harrison Williams).

3:45 p.m. Men’s decathlon pole vault (Harrison Williams).

5.15 / 6.15 p.m. Men’s decathlon javelin (Harrison Williams).

7:23 p.m. Decathlon men 1500 (Harrison Williams).

Monday

TV: NBCSN, 4-5 p.m. NBC, 5-6 p.m.

4:15 p.m. Men’s javelin final.

4:29 p.m. First round of the men’s 3000 steeplechase (Sean McGorty).

4:40 p.m. Men’s triple jump final.

5:05 p.m. Final of the women’s 1500 m.

5:40 p.m. Women’s 5000m Final (Elise Cranny, Vanessa Fraser).

Thursday

Television: NBCSN, 6-9 p.m.

6:04 p.m. First round of the men’s 1,500m (Sean McGorty).

6:31 p.m. First round 200 women ( Alexa rossum ).

7 p.m. First round of the women’s 800 (Olivia Baker, Rebecca Mehra).

8:04 p.m. Men’s 5,000m First Round (Grant Fisher, Sean McGorty, Thomas ratcliffe ).

Friday (June 25)

Television: NBCSN, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1 p.m. Women’s javelin qualification ( Virginie miller ).

(1.35 p.m. PT British practice, 10,000-man final ( Charles Hicks ))

3:02 p.m. Women’s 800 semi-finals.

4:05 p.m., semi-final of the 1,500 men.

4:25 p.m., women’s 200 semi-final.

4:42 p.m. Men’s 3000 steeplechase final.

Saturday (June 26)

TV: NBC, 6-8 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Women’s javelin final.

6:44 p.m. Final of the 10,000 women (Sara Bei Hall, Elise Cranny, Vanessa Fraser, Fiona O’Keeffe ).

7:24 p.m., final of the women’s 200.

Sunday (June 27)

TV: NBC, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Men’s 5000m final.

4:52 pm Final of the women’s 800.

5:10 p.m. Men’s 1500m final.