Fashion
Fisher in Tokyo – Stanford University Athletics
2017 NCAA champion for Stanford, Fisher placed second in the men’s 10,000-meter at the Olympic track and field trials in the United States on Friday to win a trip to Tokyo.
Fisher ran 27: 54.29 to finish second behind Bowerman Track Club teammate Woody Kincaid (27: 53.62) in a final round duel at Hayward Field. Fisher, already with Olympic standard, achieved it again by winning his first Olympic place. Fisher is only 24 years old.
Fisher was the only current or former Stanford athlete to make a final on day one of testing, but seven more were in action and six qualified.
Ella Donaghu and Julia heymach, a week away from the NCAA Championships, each advanced from the first round of the women’s 1,500m to the semi-finals on Saturday, as did Rebecca Mehra ’16.
Ella Donaghu. Photo by Chuck Aragon.
Valarie Allman ’17 threw the second longest women’s discus throw in US history 229-8 (70.01m) and the second longest in the world this year to become the top qualifier for Saturday’s final (6:42 p.m. ). The only longest throw in American history was Allman’s 230-2 (70.13m) of 2020.
In the women’s 5,000, Bowerman TC teammates Elise Cranny ’18 and Vanessa Fraser ’18 placed third and fifth respectively, to advance to Monday’s final by finishing in the top five places in the automatic qualifier in their series.
Summer Pierson ’00 was 17th 178-9 (54.48m) in women’s discus and did not advance to the 12 pitching final.
Fisher, 12-time All-American and 2017 NCAA Outdoor Champion, set the fastest pre-race time and was patient as he began to move up the field at around 3,600 yards. Fisher placed fifth at the halfway point, then climbed into the top three running a machine-like 68 seconds per lap pace.
With four laps to go, Fisher placed in the top three, behind leader Robert Brandt and former Fisher’s Colorado rival Joe Klecker. The pace rose to 63 as Fisher took first on the bell, towing Biya Simbassa and Kincaid in his wake.
Fisher, who closed in 54.53, held onto the lead until the home stretch, when Kincaid came through and took control with a final lap of 53.47.
Fisher becomes the fourth Stanford alumnus to land a berth in Tokyo, joining Malindi Elmore ’02 (Canada) in the women’s marathon, Jacob Riley ’11 (US) in the men’s marathon and Katerina Stefanidi ’12 (Greece) in the women’s jump to the pole.
Fisher is also set to make the 5,000’s first round on Thursday.
Julia heymach. Photo by Chuck Aragon.
Heymach and Donaghu ran similar style races in the first and third heats, respectively. Each led for the first two laps, were passed by a field, but kept their position to automatically advance among the top six, with sixth places. Mehra finished fourth in the second run and also secured a berth in the automatic qualification. The semi-finals are Saturday at 6:40 p.m., and the final is Monday.
Cranny and Fraser did enough in the second run of the 5,000 to qualify, finishing safely in the top five and progressing automatically. Cranny was third and Fraser fifth. Everyone has the Olympic standard.
Day two will bring the women’s discus final, the opening day of the decathlon for competitor Harrison Williams ’18. Saturday’s action also includes four current Stanford athletes Donaghu and Heymach in the 1,500 semi-finals, Liam christensen men’s javelin qualifications, and Keyshawn king in the men’s triple jump qualifications.
Grant Fisher (right) takes on Woody Kincaid in the last round. Photo by Chuck Aragon.
* * *
American Olympic Trials
At Hayward Field
(2021 Stanford Athletes and Alumni Results)
Men
10,000 finals
2, Grant Fisher ’19 (Nike / Bowerman TC) 27: 54.29. Fisher is part of the Olympic team.
Women
1,500 in the first round 11, Ella Donaghu (Stanford) 4:12.16; 12, Julia heymach (Stanford) 4:12.41; 18, Rebecca Mehra ’16 (Oiselle / Littlewing Athletics) 4:13.71. Donaghu, Heymach and Mehra advance to the semi-finals.
5,000 in the first round 7, Elise Cranny (Nike / Bowerman TC) 15: 32.71; 10, Vanessa Fraser ’18 (Nike / Bowerman TC) 15: 33.54. Cranny and Fraser advance to the final.
Discuss qualification 1, Valarie Allman ’17 (ASICS / NYAC) 229-8 (70.01); 17, Summer Pierson (Santa Cruz pitchers) 178-9 (54.48m). Allman qualifies for the final.
* * *
Stanford’s schedule
Saturday
TV: NBCSN, 5-7 p.m. NBC, 7-8 p.m.
1:00 p.m .: – 100 men’s decathlon (Harrison Williams).
1:50 p.m. Men’s long jump decathlon (Harrison Williams).
2:15 p.m. Men’s javelin qualification (Liam christensen).
2:50 p.m. Men’s Decathlon Shot Put (Harrison Williams).
4:00 p.m. Men’s high jump decathlon (Harrison Williams).
5.15 p.m. Men’s triple jump qualification (Keyshawn king).
6:18 p.m. Decathlon 400 men (Harrison Williams).
6:40 p.m. Semi-finals 1,500 women (Ella Donaghu, Julia heymach, Rebecca Mehra).
6:42 p.m. Final of the women’s disc (Valarie Allman).
Sunday
TV: NBC, 6-8 p.m.
12:15 Decathlon 110 hurdles men (Harrison Williams).
1:20 p.m. Men’s decathlon disc (Harrison Williams).
3:45 p.m. Men’s decathlon pole vault (Harrison Williams).
5.15 / 6.15 p.m. Men’s decathlon javelin (Harrison Williams).
7:23 p.m. Decathlon men 1500 (Harrison Williams).
Monday
TV: NBCSN, 4-5 p.m. NBC, 5-6 p.m.
4:15 p.m. Men’s javelin final.
4:29 p.m. First round of the men’s 3000 steeplechase (Sean McGorty).
4:40 p.m. Men’s triple jump final.
5:05 p.m. Final of the women’s 1500 m.
5:40 p.m. Women’s 5000m Final (Elise Cranny, Vanessa Fraser).
Thursday
Television: NBCSN, 6-9 p.m.
6:04 p.m. First round of the men’s 1,500m (Sean McGorty).
6:31 p.m. First round 200 women (Alexa rossum).
7 p.m. First round of the women’s 800 (Olivia Baker, Rebecca Mehra).
8:04 p.m. Men’s 5,000m First Round (Grant Fisher, Sean McGorty, Thomas ratcliffe).
Friday (June 25)
Television: NBCSN, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
1 p.m. Women’s javelin qualification (Virginie miller).
(1.35 p.m. PT British practice, 10,000-man final (Charles Hicks))
3:02 p.m. Women’s 800 semi-finals.
4:05 p.m., semi-final of the 1,500 men.
4:25 p.m., women’s 200 semi-final.
4:42 p.m. Men’s 3000 steeplechase final.
Saturday (June 26)
TV: NBC, 6-8 p.m.
5:30 p.m. Women’s javelin final.
6:44 p.m. Final of the 10,000 women (Sara Bei Hall, Elise Cranny, Vanessa Fraser, Fiona O’Keeffe).
7:24 p.m., final of the women’s 200.
Sunday (June 27)
TV: NBC, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
4:30 p.m. Men’s 5000m final.
4:52 pm Final of the women’s 800.
5:10 p.m. Men’s 1500m final.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]