Deontay Wilder vows to take out Anthony Joshua in ‘devastating fashion’ if they fight

There was a time when it looked like Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder would meet for the undisputed World Heavyweight Championship. However, after a series of stalled round-trip negotiations, the two guys went their separate ways and suffered their first professional defeats. .

Joshua ended up losing his heavyweight titles in a historic upheaval against Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. Six months later, the Briton reclaimed the IBF, WBA (super) and WBO heavyweight titles from Ruiz. Wilder went on to be in a draw with Tyson Fury in December 2018. Then in February 2020, the “Bronze Bomber” was stopped by Fury for losing the WBC belt.

Joshua and Fury were on a collision course to meet for all four championships until a referee decided Fury was forced to face Wilder for the third time. Fury and Wilder will meet on July 24. They met at a press conference on Tuesday with Fury wearing most of it while the 2008 Olympian sat with his headphones on. After the bail, Wilder spoke to some members of the media. He was asked if he would eliminate Joshua if they ever clash.

“In a devastating way”, Wilder bluntly told Sky Sports.

Prior to this response, Wilder explained how Joshua was already making excuses to avoid him if he beats Fury and if “AJ” beats Oleksandr Usyk if the fight is made official.

Without any excuse, no obligation, nothing in the way. In my opinion, they are already making excuses, ”Wilder said. “They have already planned a mandate in advance. No one really wants to fight someone like me. I don’t blame them. “

In October, Wilder launched a Twitter rant because he felt Fury was avoiding their trilogy fight and revealed that he turned down a more lucrative offer to fight Joshua than to fight “The Gypsy King.”