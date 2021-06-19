Dress codes, parking talks in front of EC advisors | New

Dress codes for students and employees, new hires and a new parking lot will be among the top considerations for El Campo ISD administrators at their meeting on Tuesday.
The last time the dress code for the upcoming school year was discussed by the board was during the March meeting, when administrators debated how to handle enforcement issues. dress code during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The main problem, district leaders said, was that students hid dress code violations, such as body piercings and facial hair, behind their face masks or the length of their hair under bandana-shaped blankets that s ‘wrap around the wearer’s neck.
Current district dress code policy prohibits male college students from wearing piercings, and no college student is allowed to wear piercings other than the ear. Students are not allowed to have facial hair, especially mustaches or beards, and male students are not allowed to have hair long enough to touch their shirt collar.
Schools are no longer allowed to require masks to be worn, due to a warrant from Governor Greg Abbott issued in May.
Schools are able to impose more dress code requirements for students involved in voluntary extracurricular activities or events,ECIDD leaders say, but Texas schools may eventually need to change their policies for the general student body. In the August 2020 court case DeAndre Arnold v. Barbers Hill ISD, a U.S. District Judge ruled that the dress code for Texas school districts only required male college students, but not female students, to keep their hair short in violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. The judge also ruled that such policies may be racially discriminatory.
Since the ruling, Texas schools have been waiting to see if they would eventually be required to change dress code policies regarding the length of male student hair.
The administrators did not take a formal vote after this discussion, choosing to reconsider the policy after the end of the school year. The school board votes on the student manual, which includes the dress code policy, annually amends and approves the document before the start of the school year.
While the Ricebird weight room project is still ongoing and is slated to end in early August, administrators will consider increasing the district contract with Polasek Construction by 25% to build a new parking lot nearby.
The project is estimated at around $ 2.2 million, before parking additions, and the project began in November 2020.
Trustees will consider giving more flexibility to discretionary leave for teachers. After discussion among administrators during the school year, at the May 18 school board meeting, district leaders recommended changing the policy so that staff can use their discretionary leave on the days before or after testing. mandated by the State.
Under current policy, teachers are not allowed to use a discretionary day, which is paid leave, on specific blackout days throughout the year. The blackout days at ECISD are the day before or the day before a public holiday or the day of student state assessments.
Trustees will hear a presentation on Emergency Relief Grants III for elementary and secondary schools that are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. El Campo ISD will receive $ 8,209,809 in ESSER III funds, which the district can use until September 30, 2024, and is intended for use in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
An amendment will be considered for prior action giving Superintendent Bob Callaghan the authority to hire until August 31st. The proposed change would end Callaghan’s hiring powers on July 27.
Callaghan was approved to hire in March to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year. This practice has been exercised by ECIDD in recent years to accelerate annual hiring before the new school year.
A presentation will be given on the preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
After considering the candidates behind closed doors, the board will consider hiring a new director of special education and a new dean of secondary education El Campo.
As part of the consent program, the board will review agreements with Capturing Kids Hearts (Part 2), Leach Literacy Training and more for the upcoming school year.
The Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. at ECIDD in the El Campo ISD Boardroom, 700 W. Norris.