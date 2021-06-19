Connect with us

Fashion

Dress codes, parking talks in front of EC advisors | New

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


Dress codes for students and employees, new hires and a new parking lot will be among the top considerations for El Campo ISD administrators at their meeting on Tuesday.

The last time the dress code for the upcoming school year was discussed by the board was during the March meeting, when administrators debated how to handle enforcement issues. dress code during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The main problem, district leaders said, was that students hid dress code violations, such as body piercings and facial hair, behind their face masks or the length of their hair under bandana-shaped blankets that s ‘wrap around the wearer’s neck.

Current district dress code policy prohibits male college students from wearing piercings, and no college student is allowed to wear piercings other than the ear. Students are not allowed to have facial hair, especially mustaches or beards, and male students are not allowed to have hair long enough to touch their shirt collar.

Schools are no longer allowed to require masks to be worn, due to a warrant from Governor Greg Abbott issued in May.

Schools are able to impose more dress code requirements for students involved in voluntary extracurricular activities or events,ECIDD leaders say, but Texas schools may eventually need to change their policies for the general student body. In the August 2020 court case DeAndre Arnold v. Barbers Hill ISD, a U.S. District Judge ruled that the dress code for Texas school districts only required male college students, but not female students, to keep their hair short in violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. The judge also ruled that such policies may be racially discriminatory.

Since the ruling, Texas schools have been waiting to see if they would eventually be required to change dress code policies regarding the length of male student hair.

The administrators did not take a formal vote after this discussion, choosing to reconsider the policy after the end of the school year. The school board votes on the student manual, which includes the dress code policy, annually amends and approves the document before the start of the school year.

While the Ricebird weight room project is still ongoing and is slated to end in early August, administrators will consider increasing the district contract with Polasek Construction by 25% to build a new parking lot nearby.

The project is estimated at around $ 2.2 million, before parking additions, and the project began in November 2020.

Trustees will consider giving more flexibility to discretionary leave for teachers. After discussion among administrators during the school year, at the May 18 school board meeting, district leaders recommended changing the policy so that staff can use their discretionary leave on the days before or after testing. mandated by the State.

Under current policy, teachers are not allowed to use a discretionary day, which is paid leave, on specific blackout days throughout the year. The blackout days at ECISD are the day before or the day before a public holiday or the day of student state assessments.

Trustees will hear a presentation on Emergency Relief Grants III for elementary and secondary schools that are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. El Campo ISD will receive $ 8,209,809 in ESSER III funds, which the district can use until September 30, 2024, and is intended for use in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An amendment will be considered for prior action giving Superintendent Bob Callaghan the authority to hire until August 31st. The proposed change would end Callaghan’s hiring powers on July 27.

Callaghan was approved to hire in March to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year. This practice has been exercised by ECIDD in recent years to accelerate annual hiring before the new school year.

A presentation will be given on the preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

After considering the candidates behind closed doors, the board will consider hiring a new director of special education and a new dean of secondary education El Campo.

As part of the consent program, the board will review agreements with Capturing Kids Hearts (Part 2), Leach Literacy Training and more for the upcoming school year.

The Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. at ECIDD in the El Campo ISD Boardroom, 700 W. Norris.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: