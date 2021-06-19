Amazon Reports 40% Growth in Fashion Category in FY21

New Delhi: The online marketplace Amazon reported 40% year-on-year growth in its fashion category in FY21 as the industry redefined its strategy “amid the tight restrictions imposed on it. last year that prompted more users to buy products online Regions -2, -3 and -4, the company said.

Fashion and beauty are among the most important categories for Amazon India and also the fastest growing category in terms of new customer acquisition for Amazon India as one in three new customers start their journey to new customers. purchase with Amazon Fashion, ”said Saurabh Srivastava, director and head, Amazon Fashion India.

Amazon Fashion is set to launch its wardrobe refresh sale starting today. Amazon will retail over 1,000 fashion brands and over 12 lakh beauty products.

Srivastava said the fashion industry had to rethink its strategy during the pandemic. The future of fashion will be more flexible and responsible, he said.

“From not limiting themselves to specific seasons to preferring comfort over style and showing a sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion trend, consumers are consciously changing their shopping habits,” he added.

Clothing as a category suffered greatly as the lockdown resulted in stores being closed. Meanwhile, retailers have moved online in an attempt to liquidate inventory. Consumer demand has also evolved, with shoppers buying more casual clothes online. As a result, more sales were made online.

According to a recent Unicommerce report on the online fashion market, the overall order volumes for the fashion category in marketplaces as well as on brand websites increased by 45% in fiscal 21 compared to the same period last year.

He added that the online shopping trend is gaining prominence in small towns in India, with 118% growth coming from Tier 2 cities and order volume growth of over 192% from Tier 3 cities.

Amazon reported similar trends, with the fashion category reporting increased penetration and coverage of online shopping in Tier 2 and 3 regions. Major cities include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kanchipuram , Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, among others, Srivastava said.

This is the 9th edition of Amazon’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale. The market that hosts the sale twice a year has more offers like instant discounts, EMI credits outside of cashback, and free shipping for first-time fashion shoppers as consumer sentiment remains rather mixed in the middle of the current second wave.

Amazon Fashion has also added initiatives like brand specific sizing charts, product images and videos from multiple angles, and tech features like outfit creation, virtual fitting, and more. over the years.

