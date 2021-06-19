Fashion
F ** k them! You can dress whatever you want
Rita Moreno holds nothing back in the new documentary about her revolutionary career, Rita Moreno: Just a girl who decided to go.
The 89-year-old film legend EGOT opens up on many struggles throughout his famous and often troubled life and career, from leaving his brother behind when his mother moved them from Puerto Rico to New York, facing the harassment of Old Hollywood costumes, being raped by her agent, having a failed abortion after being pregnant with Marlon Brando and attempting to kill herself as a result.
I promised myself that I would be as honest and truthful as possible, and that’s exactly what happened, Moreno told Yahoo Entertainment in a new interview (see above).
In the film, directed by Mariem Prez Riera, Moreno laments the fact that after signing a contract with MGM as a teenager, she was only cast in roles of island girl and young girl. dark because of its ethnicity. She was only seen as a sex object, she says, which drew her unwanted attention and assaults from powerful men in the industry.
The truth is, it never occurred to me not to resist it, Moreno says now. I thought, and I was right, that this is how Hollywood was run and operated. And I just went with the flow, as they say, not with pleasure. And that’s the very thing that ultimately got me into psychotherapy, which is probably the best favor I’ve ever done on my own. You know, if you’re a Latina, things are never great. At least then, above all. You just expect this.
You hate it when they call you a sex object. And here’s the truth, and it’s something I didn’t mention [in the film] only because I didn’t think about it. I would dress in a very, very provocative way. I always wore tight little dresses with my pretty little buttocks. Too much makeup, usually. And the earrings and everything, and I never knew it didn’t help. On the other hand, as the #MeToo movement would say right now: Well, f ** k them! … You can dress however you like. You can wear as many earrings and as much neckline as you want, and that’s also true.
Despite the ethnic disparagement and limitations she faced, Moreno eventually became one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars thanks to roles in films like The king and me (1956) and West Side Story (1961) and a growing abundance of diverse roles at the end of their careers. In 1977, Moreno became the first Latina (and at the time the third person in history) to perform the much-vaunted EGOT, winning an Oscar for West Side Story in 1962, a Grammy for The electricity company in 1972, a Tony for The Ritz in 1975 and an Emmy for The puppet show in 1977. (Shed won a second Emmy a year later for The Rockford Files.)
Moreno told us it was the O that meant the most.
It must be the Oscar, it must be the Oscar for all the obvious reasons, she said. It’s the iconic support you receive from your own industry. And that a Puerto Rican girl had that was really, really meaningful.
Still, Moreno notes that the prejudices were so overwhelming and the opportunities so limited in the industry that she couldn’t find a job after winning an Oscar for playing Anita in. West Side Story because he was only offered gang stuff on a smaller scale.
It broke my heart, that really broke my heart, she said. I thought, well, obviously that has nothing to do with talent.
As for his greatest triumph? That I’m still alive and working, as a working actress, says Moreno, who starred in the Netflix sitcom One day at a time from 2017 to 2020, will appear in a role created especially for her in Steve Spielberg’s upcoming remake West Side Story (which she also produced by management) this fall and just shot an appearance in a television production of Mean.
This is what is so wonderful.
Rita Moreno: Just a girl who decided to go play now.
Video produced by Nurys Castillo and edited by Jimmie Rhee
Watch the trailer:
Learn more about Yahoo Entertainment:
