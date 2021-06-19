Fashion
True story behind the iconic dress
HER outfits are so iconic that they still influence fashion today – but there is one outfit Princess Diana wore that particularly stands out.
The Princess of Wales – who would have turned 60 on July 1 – wowed the world when she stepped out in the sexy ensemble known as the ‘Revenge Dress’.
It has gone down in the history books as one of the famous dresses of all time.
But what exactly was the real story behind it?
What was Princess Diana’s revenge dress?
On June 29, 1994, the Princess wore a little black dress to a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens.
It featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit – and was a sexier look than she had ever seen before at an official function.
The royal, then 33, had deliberately chosen to wear the gown on the very night her ex-husband Prince Charles admitted to being adulterous during their wedding in a TV interview.
According to her biographer Andrew Morton, she had planned to wear a Valentino number, but was irritated when they sent out a premature press release.
She initially feared that the LBD – by designer Christina Stambolian – was “too daring”.
But her eventual wardrobe choice was a triumph – and the next day her glamorous image made the cover of national newspapers, including The Sun.
What did Prince Charles say in the 1994 ITV documentary?
The very night his wife made her daring wardrobe choice, Prince Charles – from whom she had parted in 1992 – appeared in a BBC documentary.
The Prince of Wales, then 46, confessed to cheating with his former girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now the Duchess of Cornwall.
In an effort to restore his public image after his separation in 1992 from the “People’s Princess”, the Queen’s son participated in the two-and-a-half-hour program with Jonathan Dimbleby.
But it backfired when he was asked about his alleged infidelity and – seeming to confirm the rumors – Charles insisted, “Mrs. Parker Bowels is a great friend of mine.”
When asked directly if he had been “faithful and honorable” to his wife throughout their 15 years of marriage, he replied, “Yes, until it becomes irreparably broken, we all have both tried. “
Who is the designer Christina Stambolian?
The designer created the dress that turns the heads of the princess.
She was born in Greece and trained in Athens, before coming to London in 1970 to work in the fashion industry.
The famous dress originally cost $ 900 and had been in the late royal’s wardrobe for three years before she put it on.
Reflecting on the evening she wore it, Stambolian declared that the princess “chose not to act the scene like Odette, innocent in white.
“She was clearly angry. She played it like Odile, in black. She was wearing bright red nail polish, which we had never seen her do before. She was saying ‘Let’s be mean tonight!'”
What happened to the robe of revenge?
Just two months before she was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997, the princess demanded that the dress be sold at a charity auction, the proceeds of which would be donated to cancer and AIDS organizations .
A total of 79 pieces belonging to her were presented at Christie’s in New York, including her “Elvis” and “Travolta” dresses.
The “robe of revenge” was sold for $ 69,000 – about 122,000 – according to People.
In 2017, it was exhibited at the Museum of Style in Newbridge, County Kildare, for their exhibition Diana: A Fashion Legacy.
What was the neck strap that Princess Diana was wearing?
The impressive piece of jewelry was originally a gift from the late Queen Mother.
She gave the princess a Sri Lankan sapphire and diamond brooch as a wedding gift on her big day in 1981, according to theTelegraph.
The bride wore it a few times after her wedding – but she eventually made it up to seven rows of pearls to create a wide choker.
She also wore it when she danced with John Travolta at the White House in 1985 and at the Met Gala in 1996.
In other royal news, we revealed how the Queen has a secret WhatsApp group where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared photos of baby Lilibet.
We also shared with you how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused the fury by creating just 35 minutes of content so far in exchange for an 18 million Spotify deal.
And one expert claimed Princess Diana remained somewhat in love with Prince Charles even after their divorce.
