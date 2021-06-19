Fashion
Dramatically, Joey Pederson captures a late 20-lap model feature at River Cities Speedway
But in short track dirt races, a driver only needs a few laps to tell the difference.
Pederson won a thriller at the Bullring, passing two cars for the lead with three laps to go to win the 20-lap feature – his first of the season.
Brandon Fuller set the pace for much of the race and battled with Dustin Strand for the lead for much of the race.
A yellow flag came out with three laps to go, opening the door for Pederson.
Upon restart, Fuller and Strand were on the high side of the trail. Pederson went low and passed both for the lead. He edged Strand on the flagpole by 1.032 seconds.
I knew Dustin would gain height and thought I would try to send the car up there, Pederson said. I think both cars pushed a bit, which I did a few times during the race, but it certainly worked in my favor.
For the second week, the track conditions allowed for fast and aggressive races.
It was really a race on the wheel, wide open, said Pederson. The song, to be sure, had more character than I liked. But it was a good night.
Tom Corcoran was third, followed by Fuller and Kevin Robertson.
The track was also a handful for sprint drivers.
Jade Hastings won the 25-lap sprint, taking the lead with 19 laps remaining, then fending off Austin Pierce and Nick Ranten.
Hastings clocked the fastest lap of 11.645 seconds and beat Pierce at the checkered flag by 1.615 seconds.
But it was not an easy drive to Victory Lane.
To be honest, I was starting to get really tired, Hastings said. The trail was tricky. As Jeff, my partner, would say, it was sticky, bumpy, dry. It was not an easy night.
Ranten was third, followed by Brendan Mullen and Wade Nygaard.
The victory was greeted by Hastings in what he calls a difficult start to the season.
It has been a very difficult year so far, Hastings said. I’m just struggling to get this car to where I can feel comfortable every night. We were leading the points and had some wins which is great, but we could do a lot better than that.
The evening also included the Steffes Street Stock Tour, one of this season’s 20 special shows in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.
Wisconsin rider Parker Anderson claimed a wild 25-lap victory, edging Kyle Genett by 0.192 seconds as the two clashed in the final laps.
Genett, also from Wisconsin, led most of the race. But Anderson, who leads the lap in points, immediately passed Genett in the back with three laps to go.
Genett passed Anderson on Turn 2 on the last lap before Anderson took the win in the final two corners.
There were considerable clashes between the two cars during the final laps which resulted in some entertaining races.
(Genett) wanted to win just as much as I did, so heading into 3rd and 4th I pushed just as hard as him, said Anderson, who pocketed $ 1,100 for the win.
It was Anderson’s 16th win of the season. The Steffes tour takes place at Devils Lake Speedway on Saturday night.
There were 39 cars that signed up to run with the lap.
RCS regular Aaron Blacklance was third, 1.111 seconds off pace.
I was just hoping to stay close to these two guys because the way it was, I thought these two would get rid of each other, Blacklance said of the final laps. It was really a training.
In the modified 18-lap function of the Midwest, Lance Schill took the checkered flag, taking the lead with 10 laps to go.
