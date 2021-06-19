Check out our summer style guide to beach and men’s swimwear

With the heat of summer comes the need for easy and airy summer style. Whether you are in a pool party or the beach, it’s important to stay cool in hot weather, but just as important to stay cool with your outfits.

In this episode of In The Knows The Guide, host Jovel Roystan delve into summer swimwear style and summer fashion faux pas with Billy Porter stylist, Sam Ratelle (@sammyratelle).

Roystan thinks a good fashion entry is a must, even if your plan is to get in the water.

I always start with a nice button down, says Roystan holding a colorful Zara floral shirt. And underneath I like to layer things with a mesh tank, he continues pointing to a mesh tank top by INC. It’s breathable, it’s comfortable, Roystan says. But I know not all guys try to wear mesh, so just use a classic or ribbed option and you’re good to go.

For the bottoms, you can’t go wrong with a good pair of trendy swim shorts. Roystan claims to like a good print and grabs a pair of Orlebar Brown X Stuart Cantor Bulldog swim shorts with an eye-catching wrap-around print.

If full-length printing isn’t your thing, Roystan offers a pair of Heron Preston swim shorts for a more subtle design that isn’t too minimal either.

No look is complete without shoes, so Roystan slips into Off-white espadrilles to complete her summer look.

Of course, sunglasses are a must have for any summer fit. Not only do they protect your eyes, but they can make a statement as well.

The first thing you want to do is find a style that matches your face shape, Roystan says of the right pair of shades. Once you get that figured out play around with different design elements, he continues by grabbing a pair of square frame sunglasses by Off-White with tinted glasses.

But what about summer fashion?

Roystan chatted with the celebrity stylist, Sam Ratelle, about fashion faux pas to avoid at your next summer pool party.

The story continues

I think one of the big no-no’s we have and I think everyone is readjusting to that is this long boardshort, Ratelle says as Roystan nods in agreement. If you get down to the knee, you’re in a bit of danger. Whether you’re gay or straight or whatever, we have to show off our bodies and I think that’s the memo now, Ratelle continues.

However, there are styling solutions for the more body-conscious beach goer. For the Style Challenge, Roystan concocted an outfit that uses a Zara fruit print shirt for a more covered look.

Whatever your style preference, when it comes to summer fashion, the name of the game is to be comfortable in your skin! Do not forget the Solar cream!

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you liked this story, check out these cute maxi dresses for under $ 30.

More from In The Know:

Rifle Paper Co. and Summersalt have teamed up to create the most fabulous floral swimsuits for summer

Just a bunch of really cute and comfy zipper sandals to wear literally everywhere this summer

These Under $ 10 Biker Shorts Have Over 18,000 Reviews On Amazon: The Best I’ve Found

Lingerie brand CUUP just launched swimwear, and it’s so good

The post office Check out our summer style guide to beach and men’s swimwear appeared first on Aware.