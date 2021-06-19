20 best summer dresses under $ 50 from Walmart 2021

Fashion
Shop Today was paid by Walmart to create this item. Shop TODAY receives a commission on the sales of products purchased through our links.
Ready for a summer wardrobe refresh? U.S. too ! We wanted to give our dress collection a little love, but finding cute and affordable styles shouldn’t mean having to spend a fortune. Fortunately, we recently came across a plethora of options from Walmart with Walmart Plus from midday and high school to t-shirt dresses and alluring flowers and I just couldn’t resist sharing them!
Whether you want to spend $ 15 or $ 50, we’ve found something for every size, every personality, and most importantly, every budget. As an added bonus, you can also save on shipping costs and get most deliveries a snap if you’re a Walmart Plus customer!
Best Walmart Plus Summer Dresses Under $ 15
Time and Tru Ruffle Sleeve Dress
Want to stay cool and look cute this summer? The Time and Trus Ruffle Sleeve Dress is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, depending on your mood. For example, wear it with canvas sneakers and a shoulder bag on the weekends and add wedge sandals and a tote bag for the office. At just $ 15, it’s affordable multitasking!
Vine & Valley Fit & Flare T-Shirt Dress
Whether you’re running errands or relaxing in your backyard, a simple t-shirt dress is a cozy summer basic that we can always count on, and this one costs just $ 13. It’s available in four colors (our favorite is the pink tie-dye) and would look adorable with canvas sneakers and a fanny pack for an adventurous day.
Side cutout dress
This summer is shaping up to be a busy wedding season, but you don’t have to shell out a ton of dough to look your best as a guest. This stunning $ 11 Scoop dress is proof of that and has a gorgeous floral print that we can’t stop looking at. The long, sheer sleeves and side seams are two other stunning details that also loved.
Peasant dress without borders with belt
Changing your wardrobe for the summer doesn’t have to cost you a fortune! This high-low dress from No Boundaries will only set you back $ 11, so if you want to pick a few colors, we wouldn’t blame you. Looking for inspiration? You can’t go wrong with a cheerful summer yellow!
Plus Size Terra & Sky Sleeveless Swing Dress
Sleeveless dresses are a wardrobe staple that can help beat the heat when the mercury rises, but they can also be worn with a denim jacket on cooler summer days. This plus size A-line dress from Terra & Sky comes in four colors (we love the dark purple shade) and will reach your door in a snap with Walmart + fast shipping.
Best Walmart Plus Summer Dresses Under $ 20
Derek Heart Ruffle Sleeveless Button Down Denim Dress
Confession: Ever since Jenna Bush Hager wore this stunning denim jumpsuit today last month, we’ve kind of obsessed with everything denim. So when we saw this alluring dress that costs just $ 17, we instantly added it to our Walmart + cart. It is lightweight and has the most subtly chic levels. Plus, it’s a great way to jump into the denim trend without breaking our budget.
beachlunchlounge Sleeveless printed dress
This time of year was all about soft fabrics and loose clothing that allows us to focus on comfort, and this $ 19 sleeveless dress ticks all the boxes. The affordable dress comes in nine prints and patterns, and there’s something for every personality, from polka dots to vibrant florals.
Max Studio Sleeveless A-Line Jersey Dress
Fun Travel Tip: If you hate worrying about folds, pack your suitcase with plenty of pleated, ruffled, and gathered designs. This ruffled jersey dress from Max Studio is at the top of our summer vacation shopping list and comes in shades of blue, yellow and red. Fortunately, its original price of $ 20 just dropped to $ 9, so we could afford all three colors!
ZZZY Striped Print Short Sleeve Mini Dress
Sassy in stripes! At just $ 18, this short sleeve mini dress is a real steal and has a lot of attitude to boot. It comes in five striped designs and offers a flattering, relaxed fit. Our favorite detail of all? Side pockets!
Free Assemble Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
On the days when you fancy wearing sweatpants but need to look a little more polished, you can always slip into something like this basic t-shirt dress. It can easily be upgraded with the right accessories (think: a metal belt, wedges, and a cute bag), making it a staple in the multitasking wardrobe.
Best Walmart Plus Summer Dresses Under $ 25
ZZZY Sleeveless Round Neck Sleeveless Pure Color Maxi Dress
This maxi dress from ZZZY is available in just about any color of the 13 rainbow shades to be exact. I’ve always been careful with maxi dresses as many of them are way too long, but I was impressed that this one was easy to wear when paired with a cropped wedge.
Plus Size Pinktuck Ruffle Dress Terra & Sky
Whenever we add a new dress to our collection, we like to select something that can be worn for multiple seasons, and this $ 23 style certainly does the trick. Wear it with flip flops or gladiator sandals in the summer, then pull out our ankle boots and tights in the fall when the temperature drops.
Sleeveless A-Line Dress with High Neck
Subtle details like a stand-up collar and clean lines take this otherwise laid-back dress up a notch. The $ 22 style comes in six colors and can easily function as a standalone piece or layered under a stylish blazer for a night out on the town. Plus, if you’re looking for the perfect set but only have a few days to shop, Walmart + Fast Delivery will definitely come in handy.
Long degraded beach dress ZZZY
Life is a beach! Or at least you really get the feeling when you wear this relaxed maxi dress that practically screams summer! The soft, lightweight style comes in four gradient colors (our favorite is purple) and can be worn on its own or as a cover-up.
Terra & Sky Smocked Tank Dress, Plus Size
Looking for a dress that will take you from barbecues to the beach and beyond? Consider your research finished! The $ 23 Terra & Skys Maxi Dress comes in five colors and features several standout features like a keyhole back, smocked bodice, and side pockets.
Best Walmart Plus Summer Dresses Under $ 50
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Cascading Front Midi Dress
Want to match your mini me this summer? Sofia Vergara has a wonderful collection of Mommy and Me dresses and was currently captivated by this island-inspired print midi style. Gorgeous green is quite eye-catching, but with the addition of ruffle straps and a sweetheart neckline, the fun dress really stands out from the crowd.
Free Assemble Flowing Sleeve Mini Dress
When we first spotted this polka dot mini dress, it was love at first sight. But once we tried it, our worship only deepened. The breezy style is ultra light, making it ideal for sweltering summer days, and features several adorable details including subtle flowing sleeves and an alluring keyhole on the back. We couldn’t wait to slip into this fun style after ordering it, luckily we didn’t have to wait long as it arrived in just two days with Walmart + shipping!
ELOQUII Elements Plus Size Floral Print Puff Sleeve Dress
Flirty in bloom! This $ 32 ELOQUII dress had some serious holiday vibes. We can see ourselves rocking it with a blazer to withstand the freezing cold air conditioning at work, then show off those fun puffed sleeves and sexy V-neck at a dinner party with friends.
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara – Plus Size Wrap Maxi Dress
Summer is the perfect time to have a little fun with prints, and this wrap maxi dress comes in two styles that are sure to turn heads. Float sleeves also rank quite high on why we crushed this one so much.
Scoop Neck Midi Sundress With Ruffle Hem
Whenever we see a cheerful yellow dress, we can’t help but smile and add it straight to our baskets. This one by Scoop has a carefree vibe with its loose, flowing fit, but the ruffles and lace add a chic touch that will make it easy to rock on multiple occasions this summer.
What are the benefits of Walmart Plus?
Just like other subscription services, Walmart Plus makes it easy to do all your shopping without ever leaving your home. There are three ways to try the service: a 15-day free trial, a $ 12.95 month-long subscription, or a $ 98 annual plan.
Once registered, you are automatically entitled to a a multitude of advantages, including free shipping from Walmart.com (no minimum orders!) and member prices on fuel / gas. In some areas, you can also have groceries delivered for free at your local store with a minimum purchase of $ 35!
Last but not least, Walmart Plus members can check with their phone while shopping in store using mobile scan and go functionality.
Walmart Plus Membership
