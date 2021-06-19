How to dress for a summer wedding

The wedding season is officially upon us: you have accepted the invitations and marked the dates in your diary. Now it remains only to decide what to wear.

Nowadays, the hat and the tails are no longer de rigueur: Dress codes have become more flexible and guests have more freedom to choose outfits in which they feel comfortable. Summer weddings in particular often require chic or casual looks, rather than formal head-to-toe outfits. The heat is certainly not conducive to wearing thick wool three-piece suits and flannel shirts, especially if it is a destination wedding in an exotic location by the sea. Instead , opt for a suit or made-to-measure pieces in light and breathable fabrics such as linen, seersucker or organic cotton.

The best part about dressing for a summer wedding is that it provides the perfect opportunity to have a little fun and experiment with color. Now is not the time for gray and black. Instead, go for stitching in light, neutral, or pastel shades, and diversify with your shirt: hues like sage green or pale pink will work well. During the warmer months, consider contrasting your separate pieces, going for a lighter shade for your pants and a slightly darker color for your jacket.

A pair of dress shoes is a must, but don’t limit yourself to lace-up oxfords or derbies. Loafers or brogues will suit almost any venue, while boat shoes are ideal for more casual beach weddings. Accessorize it with a colored knit tie or a silk pocket square, if you wish, and don’t forget a pair of sunglasses: squinting during the ceremony is never a good look. .

Essential Summer Wedding Shopping

Drake Linen Costume

Since its inception in 1977, London-based menswear brand Drake’s has championed casual elegance. So she knows a thing or two about tailoring and her line of summer-ready linen suits is proof of that. Crafted from a beautifully soft linen woven and dyed in Tuscany, this bespoke jacket and matching pant feature a soft silhouette and simple fit for an understated look that emphasizes build quality rather than all superfluous aesthetic details.





Luca Faloni Portofino Linen Shirt

Add a pop of color to your summer wedding outfit with Luca Faloni’s signature Portofino linen shirt in a gorgeous coral hue. Crafted by skilled artisans from northern Italy, it uses pure Italian linen and mother-of-pearl buttons, making it a chic, casual basic that will stand the test of time.





SIRPLUS double-breasted cardigan

When it comes to summer weddings that require a slightly more formal outfit, a linen cardigan is just what you need to elevate your ensemble. This version of London-based menswear brand SIRPLUS is crafted from surplus linen, cut with a shawl lapel with ivory piping and completed with eight mother-of-pearl buttons. A brass adjuster on the back will ensure a perfect fit every time.





Velasca Maester loafers

Velasca’s dark brown suede penny loafers are the quintessential all-occasion shoe, perfect to pair with everything from denim to summer couture. With an ultralight and flexible construction, they are perfect for the warmer months. A sturdy leather sole means they will stand the test of time.





Unregistered White Oxford Shirt

Keep things classic with this white Oxford shirt from the Dutch label Unrecorded. Ethically made in Portugal from organic cotton, it’s breathable and lightweight, so you won’t roast in the hot summer sun. Wear it with a linen suit and tie or pair it with chinos for a more understated look. The best part about a versatile basic like this is that you’ll be using it over and over again, ensuring ultra-low cost per wear.





A Day’s March Tencel Dress Pants

These slightly tapered pants from A Day’s March are crafted from Tencel, an innovative and environmentally friendly material made from cellulose fibers. Durable and so soft, they guarantee all-day comfort. Plus, an elastic waistband at the back gives you the freedom to opt for a tighter fit. Dress them up for a summer wedding with a light blazer and loafers, then continue to wear them all year round with sneakers and t-shirts.





Oliver Spencer Solms Jacket

You can never go wrong with a slightly tailored navy blue blazer, and this version of Oliver Spencer ticks all of our boxes. It’s unstructured and unlined with a soft cuff construction, made from a luxurious organic cotton herringbone fabric, perfect for year-round wear. Pair it with light navy pants for a chic and relaxed summer outfit.





Oscar Deen Pinto Champagne Sunglasses

These stylish 40s-inspired frames from London eyewear experts Oscar Deen provide the perfect finishing touch to your summer wedding ensemble. The lenses are organic plastic and the frames are Mazzucchelli acetate, so you can rest assured they’re built to last.

For more summer wardrobe inspiration, check out our pick of the best swim shorts this season.