Fashion
How to dress for a summer wedding
The wedding season is officially upon us: you have accepted the invitations and marked the dates in your diary. Now it remains only to decide what to wear.
Nowadays, the hat and the tails are no longer de rigueur: Dress codes have become more flexible and guests have more freedom to choose outfits in which they feel comfortable. Summer weddings in particular often require chic or casual looks, rather than formal head-to-toe outfits. The heat is certainly not conducive to wearing thick wool three-piece suits and flannel shirts, especially if it is a destination wedding in an exotic location by the sea. Instead , opt for a suit or made-to-measure pieces in light and breathable fabrics such as linen, seersucker or organic cotton.
The best part about dressing for a summer wedding is that it provides the perfect opportunity to have a little fun and experiment with color. Now is not the time for gray and black. Instead, go for stitching in light, neutral, or pastel shades, and diversify with your shirt: hues like sage green or pale pink will work well. During the warmer months, consider contrasting your separate pieces, going for a lighter shade for your pants and a slightly darker color for your jacket.
A pair of dress shoes is a must, but don’t limit yourself to lace-up oxfords or derbies. Loafers or brogues will suit almost any venue, while boat shoes are ideal for more casual beach weddings. Accessorize it with a colored knit tie or a silk pocket square, if you wish, and don’t forget a pair of sunglasses: squinting during the ceremony is never a good look. .
Essential Summer Wedding Shopping
Drake Linen Costume
Since its inception in 1977, London-based menswear brand Drake’s has championed casual elegance. So she knows a thing or two about tailoring and her line of summer-ready linen suits is proof of that. Crafted from a beautifully soft linen woven and dyed in Tuscany, this bespoke jacket and matching pant feature a soft silhouette and simple fit for an understated look that emphasizes build quality rather than all superfluous aesthetic details.
Luca Faloni Portofino Linen Shirt
Add a pop of color to your summer wedding outfit with Luca Faloni’s signature Portofino linen shirt in a gorgeous coral hue. Crafted by skilled artisans from northern Italy, it uses pure Italian linen and mother-of-pearl buttons, making it a chic, casual basic that will stand the test of time.
SIRPLUS double-breasted cardigan
When it comes to summer weddings that require a slightly more formal outfit, a linen cardigan is just what you need to elevate your ensemble. This version of London-based menswear brand SIRPLUS is crafted from surplus linen, cut with a shawl lapel with ivory piping and completed with eight mother-of-pearl buttons. A brass adjuster on the back will ensure a perfect fit every time.
Velasca Maester loafers
Velasca’s dark brown suede penny loafers are the quintessential all-occasion shoe, perfect to pair with everything from denim to summer couture. With an ultralight and flexible construction, they are perfect for the warmer months. A sturdy leather sole means they will stand the test of time.
Unregistered White Oxford Shirt
Keep things classic with this white Oxford shirt from the Dutch label Unrecorded. Ethically made in Portugal from organic cotton, it’s breathable and lightweight, so you won’t roast in the hot summer sun. Wear it with a linen suit and tie or pair it with chinos for a more understated look. The best part about a versatile basic like this is that you’ll be using it over and over again, ensuring ultra-low cost per wear.
A Day’s March Tencel Dress Pants
These slightly tapered pants from A Day’s March are crafted from Tencel, an innovative and environmentally friendly material made from cellulose fibers. Durable and so soft, they guarantee all-day comfort. Plus, an elastic waistband at the back gives you the freedom to opt for a tighter fit. Dress them up for a summer wedding with a light blazer and loafers, then continue to wear them all year round with sneakers and t-shirts.
Oliver Spencer Solms Jacket
You can never go wrong with a slightly tailored navy blue blazer, and this version of Oliver Spencer ticks all of our boxes. It’s unstructured and unlined with a soft cuff construction, made from a luxurious organic cotton herringbone fabric, perfect for year-round wear. Pair it with light navy pants for a chic and relaxed summer outfit.
Oscar Deen Pinto Champagne Sunglasses
These stylish 40s-inspired frames from London eyewear experts Oscar Deen provide the perfect finishing touch to your summer wedding ensemble. The lenses are organic plastic and the frames are Mazzucchelli acetate, so you can rest assured they’re built to last.
For more summer wardrobe inspiration, check out our pick of the best swim shorts this season.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]