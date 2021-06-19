KES Launches Nude Rainbow Gender Flowing Slip-On Dress Collection For Pride Month

KES slip dress.

WHO, the New York-based label known for its lavish and durable slip dresses, has just launched an inclusive and flowy collection in honor of Pride Month.

Superbloom is a collection of the brand’s iconic silhouettes, now available through a bespoke, zero-waste program, in four vibrant summer hues and a rainbow of nudes meant to represent the evolution of the gay pride flag.

“In 2017, brown and black stripes were added to the pride flag to recognize the unequal visibility and representation of racial diversity in the LGBTQIA + community, and to raise awareness of the discrimination these black and brown communities face.” , said KES founder and designer Lia Kes. mentionned. “With progress comes change. Our rainbow ‘skin tone’ follows in these footsteps and is an expansion of change, honoring all ethnicities, colors and backgrounds.”

Kes also dedicated the story of nude color to the “fearless trans women of color who heralded the LGBTQ rights and liberation movement,” including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, founders of STAR. (Transvestite street action revolutionaries).

Superbloom was abandoned on Friday, June 18, ahead of the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a series of protests organized by members of the gay community in response to police harassment and social and political discrimination. She will donate the proceeds to a charity that continues to fight the injustices of trans women.

“A powerful energy radiates when sustainability and inclusiveness are fused at the heart of a collection,” said Kes. “By offering bespoke and customizable parts in a full range of sizes and colors, we are creating a system that simultaneously allows us to create zero waste and be unlimited in size, shape and access.

Each piece is made to order within 10 days of purchase, at the brand’s New York factory.

The brand’s reinvention of its minimal and timeless silk dress is proof of the piece’s versatility and Kes’ creativity. The designer believes that each garment is “transformed and activated” by its wearer, whoever it is, which is also why she made sure to offer her luxurious “nude” dresses in a variety of sizes (XXS to 2XL) .

Speaking about the importance of inclusivity in fashion, Kes said she has spent years trying to understand the needs and goals of cisgender women to design better for them, but it brings her “so much joy and excitement ”when people who do not identify as cis women wear and enjoy her pieces.

“I believe fashion is and has long been fluid between the sexes,” she said. “What gives a garment purpose and personality is you, and you should be able to be who you want to be. Great garment can be worn by different bodies, and that should be the goal of all designers, now and in the future. “

While the release of Kes’ LGBTQ-inspired collection may still seem groundbreaking or incredibly forward-thinking to some, the designer has not been shy about launching it. Embracing each person for whom she exactly is is an integral part of the way she thinks and functions, both in and outside her studio.

“I think it is extremely important to use your platform and privileges to advance acceptance and awareness, especially for those who are often excluded, ignored and faced with systemic waves of violence and abuse. oppression, ”she said. “If my brand can reach certain communities, and at least build awareness, then it’s done more than I could ever hope for.”