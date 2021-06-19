Mouni Roy Stuns In Floral One-Shoulder 2k Maxi Dress, See Her Drool-Worthy Pics





Mouni Roy makes us fall for the spring aesthetic with his latest sartorial choice. the Brahmastra The actress effortlessly manages to nail any style with her elegance and glamor, whether it’s exquisite lehengas or simple, chic dresses. One glance at Mouni’s Instagram account, and you’ll understand what we’re talking about. Her brand new look also left us speechless. This will make you want to steal a page from her style book. Mouni recently shared photos of herself lounging in a garden while wearing a floral ensemble. She was wearing a chiffon dress from the departments of a clothing brand called Pankh. For the mini home photo shoot, Mouni posed barefoot in her pretty summer outfit. The one-shoulder dress featured an asymmetrical hem with ruffle details on the hem and neckline. The cream colored maxi was filled with floral prints in various shades of pink, green and yellow. ALSO READ: Mouni Roy in The sharara floral 4k set is the epitome of elegance, see photos She accessorized the set with a bracelet and rings. She left her silky braids open in a parting down the middle. Mouni completed the dress with minimal makeup. (Instagram / @ imouniroy) To sublimate her floral look, Mouni opted for well-defined brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, shiny pink lipstick, a light touch of blush on the cheeks, glowing skin and mascara. on the eyelashes. She completed the simple dress with minimal makeup. If you liked the Mounis set and want to add it to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. Royece Off-the-Shoulder Floral Chiffon Maxi is worth 3000. Currently it is available at an affordable price o 2,400 on the Pankh site. Mouni’s floral chiffon dress. (pankhclothing.com) On the work side, Mouni Roy was last seen in London Confidential. It also starred Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa in key roles. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

