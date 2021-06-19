Intimate encounters of the Fendi genre | BoF Professional, Tim’s Take, Opinion

Check out the Rome skyline. It may be an urban legend that no building is allowed to top St. Peter’s Basilica, nothing higher than the House of God, but it is a fact that the view is noticeably without a skyscraper. . Thus, the six-story Palazzo della Civilt stands out all the more. The huge square box, surrounded by symmetrical arches carved in travertine marble, dominates the landscape as Benito Mussolini, who commissioned its design in the 1930s, had always wanted. But now, in the third decade of the 21st century, it’s the headquarters of Fendi, an Italian icon of another style, and its architectural splendor has indirectly inspired a menswear collection.

I look at Silvia Venturini Fendi on a screen, and behind her I can see a slice of these arcades and a stretch of blue sky, and she says: This is exactly this place that has become more and more my point of view since. our references have become as limited as our freedom. It is like an observatory on the world. When you look out the windows, you see everything on a microscopic scale. It’s a very different landscape, a very different Rome. Here you see the city and the traffic, but you also see the mountains and the sea. Everything is on a small, small scale.

The prints in his new men’s collection reflect this bird’s-eye perspective. What looks like a Jackson Pollock scribble to me is an old map of Rome, hand-revised, with a few landmarks for benchmarks, adds Silvia. I presented Palazzo Fendi and lots of little FFs here and there, where there are buildings that belong to the company or people and places that we love. The other print is from aerial views photographed from space, land and abstract oceans so they could almost be a new one. animal diagram. Covid-19 demands forced Silvia to close the on-site cinema where the hangar usually shows its staff the celluloid inspiration of the moment, so this season he migrated to his mood board, which was all about. Encounters of the Third Kind. I thought this palace is like a spaceship for me, she says. So the idea was to look at things from above. It has, of course, been a long-held dream for her to get rid of the planet’s deadly coil and head into space.

Silvia’s new collection gave her another opportunity to get lost in the skies. The starting point was really to replicate the color I see from those huge arches and windows, she says. This place is so strong from an architectural point of view but it is also very strong in terms of the link we have with nature, especially with the sky. The Roman sky is something quite special. The color changes so much during the day. There is that hint of lilac, purple, purple and pink. And there are different shades of yellow mixed with ice blue. It was more than enough to inspire a color palette.

And after the skies of Rome come the winds, more than you can imagine, praised by philosophers and poets since Seneca. Silvia’s favorite? The Ponentino, the afternoon breeze. Thank goodness we have it because it’s going to be over 40 degrees this weekend, but with that wind you will survive. Hence the lightness of its collections, the lightness of its transparent linen, silks and nylons, the sandal of its shoes. What is beautiful is when the models walk in the wind, especially on the rooftop. You can see the inside of the clothes. You know that at Fendi the interior is as beautiful as the exterior or at least as unexpected or thoughtful as the exterior. So even with the reversible suede trench coat you will see that inside there is a glove leather lining of another color.

Models walking in the wind Silvia talks about the video that her son-in-law Nico Vascellari produced to accompany the launch of the collection. When it became clear that the ongoing pandemic still did not allow for live performances, it was obvious to Silvia that the digital performance should be filmed at the Palazzo della Civilt. This is the place where it all takes shape, she says. I thought it would be a nice tribute to the DNA of the house to show this place from different angles, to rearrange the perception of things a bit. So we are shown a day in the life, starting at dawn with the models walking through the arcades. Then, as the light changes, they slowly and steadily climb up to the roof, and by nightfall they are suspended against the sky, walking on the edge of the roof balconies, in perverse disregard for everything. health and safety regulations.

Of course, this risk, this suspicion of obstinacy pleased Silvia. It is one aspect of her own personality that she has managed to infuse into the family brand. And this is evident in the cropped jackets, shirts and t-shirts, cut across the chest with laser sharpness. The world has shrunk lately, so I said, let’s shrink the proportions a bit, she said with an ingenuity that wouldn’t melt butter. I wanted this man to be free, and to push a little this freedom which is more important to me than ever. If the polarizing impression is the male disco rabbit, it shines in a glaring way the dialogue between past and future that spiced up Silvias Fendi. She feels that the juxtaposition of incompatible elements is something inherently Roman. Hence the stop-start conversation between casual and formal in his new collection. The suits and jackets are made from the lightest fabrics, so they have that comfort attitude, says Silvia, even though I’m so sick of the word, because we’ve been so comfortable for so many days and so many. month. But you can wear these jackets even with shorts, and they have two side slits so you can access your pockets very easily. And they are very functional. They even have a pocket on the left arm for your cell phone, and they have a small pen on the reverse, to combine technology and heritage again. A pen is always useful. I think it’s good to effortlessly combine clothes with something quite classic.

Silvia can insist that she likes simple clothes, real life clothes. But at the same time, she could never resist a big nudge in convention. (Parade a few decades of men’s shows from Fendis, Ziggy Stardust and all, and you’ll see exactly what I mean.) It’s because she’s possessed, like I’ve said a hundred times, by a pervert imp. Consider, for example, the baby wand that some of her models are wearing in the new video. It is suspended from a belly chain, she announces happily. At the same time, she emphasizes that it is a real bag. As small as it is, it actually opens. There are also extremely short shorts that have more pockets than a bag. When you’re a bag specialist, you can’t avoid doing it, says Silvia.

She maintains that she cannot imagine returning to the situation before the pandemic. The effect that such reflection has had on this collection is rightly intangible. It was really meant to be seen in motion, through film, says Silvia. Otherwise you would have had to sit here in a chair for a whole day. So from the start, she envisioned the clothes as costumes for a movie. It gave her time to think about what images she wanted to send and how when you make a movie you can change the story as you please, rather than, like in a fashion show, being strictly related to an idea in reality. time. When you make a movie, you can change your perspective. You can start with the finale instead of starting at the beginning. So you have more freedom.

Freedom is something that clearly concerns Silvia, not only because the end of a year in lockdown may be in sight, but also because she has an inspiring new working relationship with Kim Jones, who has taken over the roles. design functions of the Fendis women’s collections in stride. of the death of Karl Lagerfeld. I always like to confront others, she says. This is something I probably learned from Karl. I like to feed myself to other people who have different experiences. Jones’ first collections for the brand introduced a cinematic spirit of languor and elegance that fascinates her. I like that he gives a lot of ideas, she agrees. And will Silvia integrate them for her men’s collections? So my mind is always open, the influence is there for sure. There may even be a business imperative because, as Silvia says, it’s her success that allows her the freedom she loves. Ultimately this man and woman have to go out on the streets together.

Do you see them doing that ?, I wonder. Little by little, she responds. Knowing them, they look at each other, and maybe one day they will meet. Well all probably be there.

