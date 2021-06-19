Why this fashion boutique owner wants to end logomania





Every week, Sunday Life interviews a prominent person about their style and the inspiration behind it. On the front, editor-in-chief Georgie Gordon chats with shop owner Eva Galambos. Eva Galambos: The most important thing right now is the style … It’s the way things are put together, well accessorized, even groomed. This is the final package. Credit:Salon X How would you describe your style?

Eclectic and sophisticated. I push the limits but it’s also timeless. It’s a mix of different moods and tastes, depending on how I’m feeling that day. What are the three essential elements of your wardrobe?

I can’t live without a black blazer, soft leather pants and a trendy bag. Currently it’s a giant red Bottega Veneta tote that I carry my computer, the kitchen sink and everything in between. What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

A Vivienne Westwood black velvet cape from the 80s. It was a gift from my mother.

And the most recent addition?

A Bottega Veneta Cassette bag in seagrass, neon-citrus color. I’m channeling my 80s fluoro moment. What would you wear

on the first date? Arriving in a sexy dress, that’s not me. On my first date with my husband, I wore a black Yves Saint Laurent suit, an unbuttoned white shirt and slightly plunging, but not too dramatic, and heels.

on a plane? Long haul, I will wear a leisure suit and coat. On shorter flights, his Comme des Garons crotch pants and a blazer.

on the red carpet? Something custom by Nicolas Ghesquire, referring to his Balenciaga days. What is your favorite fashion era?

The 70s: I love a Victoriana blouse, a ponytail blouse and an Annie Hall tie. And also the 80s for Japanese designers like Comme des Garons and their dark and brooding moods. Who is your favorite designer?

Junya Watanabe. Anything he creates in a season will become the trend, so many designers will follow. It’s one of my favorite shows in Paris. I have at least one sentimental item from each collection in my wardrobe. What is your current favorite scent?

Card of the Heart v.3 The Heart of the Passion.

