Mega Label Sale at Eastfield Mall to Benefit Dress for Success Western Mass. | New





SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB / WSHM) – Dress for Success Western Mass. is hosting its mega outdoor label sale at Eastfield Mall next week. Today I left with two bags, but who knows. I almost started the third one, but I’ll wait until my next time here, said Debbie Wood, Dress for Success volunteer. Dress for Success Western Massachusetts holds its mega label sale at the Eastfield Mall and for the first time outside. An event typically held three times a year inside the mall where women can shop for new and lightly used clothing, the organization has had to make some changes due to the pandemic. Just to make people feel comfortable here. You can see that we have opened the tent through which the breeze is passing, said the Managing Director of Dress for Success Western Mass. Margaret Tantillo. Tantillo said that this event typically attracts hundreds of people and that they expect even better attendance this year. I would easily say 10 years that we have had label sales periodically. It’s huge because people have cleaned out their closets in the last year or so. I have received generous donations for Dress for Success. So that helps us to support ourselves and provide clothes for women who go through interviews or get a job and need extra clothes, explained Tantillo. The label sale is run entirely by volunteers like Wood, who said she looks forward to this event every year. Well, first of all, you can buy some quality goods, but some of them still have their tags. So you can do it during the clothes storage process, and it’s just good service for a dress for success. It’s phenomenal to feel like you’re getting a good deal and helping a program too, said Wood. You can come shop for the label sale anytime from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Thursday, June 24.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos