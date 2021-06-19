Super chic fashion week makes a fashion impact in Chicago





Super Chic Fashion Week has another impact on fashion in Chicago, IL. The Fashion Week affair took place on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg hotel, located in the northwest suburb of Chicago. Super Chic Fashion Week is known for producing iconic Fashion Week events in cities across the United States, Europe, South America, and other regions. Founded by the fashion house; Bella Fashion Designs; Super Chic Fashion Week provides a platform for emerging and established fashion designers to increase brand awareness globally. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, events have just been held in the United States; Exercise great caution with capacity restrictions, social distancing, and face masks worn by participants. The runway consisted of several fashion brands such as; Snehal Velvandkar (clothing for women), Phoenix Glamor Boutique (clothing for women), MOS Brand (clothing for women and men), Bella Fashion Designs (women, men, swimwear and children’s clothing) and Bindi Fashion Designs (clothing for women and children). The models showcasing the wardrobe pieces from the collections impressed viewers with their runway skills and professionalism. Among them were; Lillianna Cook, Katrina Love, Saniya Peavy, Ashley Plotkin, Zainab Awolumate, Ashantiara Young, Linnea Jost, Nicole Gabco, Kasia Seymanowska, Mikayla Williams (Miss Midwest US Nation 2021), Mckenna Burns, Gillian Lang, Faith Griffin, Akena Latigo, Brittany Chadek, Kanika Sago, Orianateyor Beard, Grace Cascarilla (Miss Ohio US Nation 2021), Jennifer Theis (Miss Teen Arizona US Nation 2021), Jamal Abdullah, Maurice Hampton, Greg Lismon, Angel Her (Miss Jr. Teen Midwest US Nation 2021) , Naya Desai, Zaniyah Jones (Little Miss Illinois US Nation 2021), Skylar Pettaway, Atharv Velvandkar, Thomas Zbranek, Augusto Fernandez, Sheavan Shinde, Andre Boothe Jr, Angela Myers-Makes and Spruha Shinde.

Snehal Velvandkar Photo credits from left to right; Alex Callejo AC Photography Chicago, Vera D. Photography, Vera D. Photography The Glam team at Futurama Beauty Academy, owned by Jaime Romero and Alberto Murillo, did an amazing job with the models’ hairstyle and makeup. Among them were; Marcel Cisneros, Sofia Diaz, Orfa Pacheco, Gabriela Gomez, Vanessa Cazaras, Melissa Castenada, Stéphanie Garcia-Romero and Marcos Sanchez. Super Chic Fashion Week has big plans for the Super Chic Fashion Tour 2021, the next Fashion Week showcase is June 26, 2021 in Queens, NY. Visit: www.superchicfashionweek.com to stay up to date. Instagram: @ bellafashiondesigns223 @missusnationpageants Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCCvDfAgXV_AErrGvvX0tDA Media contact

Company Name: Super chic fashion week

Contact person: Media relations

E-mail: Send an email

Call: (954) 274 5600

Country: United States

Website: www.superchicfashionweek.com

