Sistine Stallone Turns Heads In A Bodycon Bodycon Dress

These are the daughters of Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone.

And the sisters Sistine and Sophia cut out glamorous silhouettes as they enjoyed a girls’ night out at Catch in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Model Sistine, 22, showed off her figure in a form-fitting midi dress, while her older sister Sophia, 24, but on a racy display in a strapless black corset.

Sistine showed off her tanned tan in the bodycon dress and paired the look with white heeled sandals and a shoulder bag.

The blonde beauty styled her hair in soft waves and accentuated her youthful complexion with radiant makeup.

Sophia, meanwhile, teamed her black corset top with acid-washed jeans and black studded Valentino sandals.

Girls’ night out comes after the family celebrated Scarlet’s high school graduation ceremony with proud daddy Sylvester sharing a series of heartwarming family photos on Instagram.

The Rocky actor, 74, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of himself alongside Scarlet, 19, his wife Jennifer Flavin, 52, and their Sophia and Sistine.

Along with the great pic, the proud dad wrote: “Congratulations on graduating from high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!”

The Hollywood legend also uploaded a photo of his daughter posing with “Congratulations” balloons.

Family: Girls’ night out comes after the family celebrated Scarlet’s high school graduation with proud daddy Sylvester sharing a series of heartwarming family photos on Instagram

Scarlet’s sisters all looked sensational in the family photo where they all wore similar floral outfits.

It comes after Sylvester recently celebrated 24 years of marital bliss with his third wife. Sly was previously married to Sacha Czack and Brigitte Nielsen.

He had two sons with his first wife. His eldest son, Sage, sadly died of heart disease at the age of 36.

The former couple’s youngest son, Seargeoh, 42, was diagnosed with autism at an early age.