Connect with us

Fashion

Sistine Stallone Turns Heads In A Bodycon Bodycon Dress

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By

 


Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine turns heads in a tight beige dress as she joins her glamorous sister Sophia and a boyfriend for dinner

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline

Posted: | Update:

These are the daughters of Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone.

And the sisters Sistine and Sophia cut out glamorous silhouettes as they enjoyed a girls’ night out at Catch in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Model Sistine, 22, showed off her figure in a form-fitting midi dress, while her older sister Sophia, 24, but on a racy display in a strapless black corset.

In town: Sisters Sistine (pictured) and Sophia Stallone cut glamorous figures as they enjoyed a girls’ night out at Catch in Los Angeles on Friday night

Sistine showed off her tanned tan in the bodycon dress and paired the look with white heeled sandals and a shoulder bag.

The blonde beauty styled her hair in soft waves and accentuated her youthful complexion with radiant makeup.

Sophia, meanwhile, teamed her black corset top with acid-washed jeans and black studded Valentino sandals.

Here are the girls: older sister Sophia, 24, but on a racy display in a strapless black corset as she made her way to the restaurant with a pal

Here are the girls: older sister Sophia, 24, but on a racy display in a strapless black corset as she made her way to the restaurant with a pal

Strutting: Model Sixtine, 22, showed off her figure in a tight midi dress

Strutting: Model Sixtine, 22, showed off her figure in a tight midi dress

Gorgeous: Sistine showed off her tanned tan in the bodycon dress and paired the look with white heeled sandals and a shoulder bag

Gorgeous: Sistine showed off her tanned tan in the bodycon dress and paired the look with white heeled sandals and a shoulder bag

Designer outfit: Sophia, meanwhile, teamed her black corset top with acid wash jeans and black Valentino studded sandals

Designer outfit: Sophia, meanwhile, teamed her black corset top with acid wash jeans and black Valentino studded sandals

Stylish: Sophia wore her blonde locks in soft waves and accessorized her head-turning outfit with a black shoulder bag

Stylish: Sophia wore her blonde locks in soft waves and accessorized her head-turning outfit with a black shoulder bag

Girls’ night out comes after the family celebrated Scarlet’s high school graduation ceremony with proud daddy Sylvester sharing a series of heartwarming family photos on Instagram.

The Rocky actor, 74, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of himself alongside Scarlet, 19, his wife Jennifer Flavin, 52, and their Sophia and Sistine.

Along with the great pic, the proud dad wrote: “Congratulations on graduating from high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!”

The Hollywood legend also uploaded a photo of his daughter posing with “Congratulations” balloons.

Good mood: the girls laughed as they entered the restaurant

Good mood: the girls laughed as they entered the restaurant

Family: Girls' night out comes after the family celebrated Scarlet's high school graduation with proud daddy Sylvester sharing a series of heartwarming family photos on Instagram

Family: Girls’ night out comes after the family celebrated Scarlet’s high school graduation with proud daddy Sylvester sharing a series of heartwarming family photos on Instagram

Scarlet’s sisters all looked sensational in the family photo where they all wore similar floral outfits.

It comes after Sylvester recently celebrated 24 years of marital bliss with his third wife. Sly was previously married to Sacha Czack and Brigitte Nielsen.

He had two sons with his first wife. His eldest son, Sage, sadly died of heart disease at the age of 36.

The former couple’s youngest son, Seargeoh, 42, was diagnosed with autism at an early age.

Family: The Rocky actor, 74, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of himself alongside Scarlet, 19, his wife Jennifer Flavin, 52, and their Sophia and Sistine

Family: The Rocky actor, 74, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of himself alongside Scarlet, 19, his wife Jennifer Flavin, 52, and their Sophia and Sistine

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: