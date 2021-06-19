Burak Cakmak Says Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Futures Will Help Create “Innovative” and “Culturally Relevant” Ecosystem

Saudi Arabia’s fashion industry is poised to become a pioneering and innovative ecosystem, according to Burak Cakmak, chief executive of the country’s Fashion Commission.

The kingdom’s flagship fashion event, Fashion Futures, debuted as a redesigned digital platform on Thursday, with an online talk titled Fashion Futures Live: Moving Towards Sustainability, Diversity and Innovation.

Broadcast simultaneously from Riyadh and New York, the event featured Saudi, regional and international designers and industry experts in a series of keynotes, speeches and panel discussions.

The Fashion Futures Live event marked a pivotal moment for the fashion industry, whose key message for a sustainable future for the sector globally is to create collaborative collectives, Cakmak said. The National.

The mission of the commissions is to stimulate investment and create regulatory frameworks to help Saudi designers reach their full potential. The event, which was originally launched in Riyadh in 2019, falls under this umbrella.

The content has been divided into four key pillars: entrepreneurship and experimentation; diversity, inclusion and the importance of empowering women, especially not only as consumers but also as fashion producers; investing in new business models; and promote the sustainable development goals.

I am very proud that Saudi Arabia is stepping into this space and providing a platform for meaningful discourse on critical topics, said Cakmak, who was previously the dean of fashion at Parsons School of Design in New York City, from 2015 to 2020.

“During the day [of the event] We learned how the industry should look to the future and embrace new technologies in materials production, as well as backwards, looking at legacy manufacturing techniques.

This is just the start, added Cakmak, as Fashion Futures will continue to engage audiences throughout the year, with a schedule of regular shows, talks, workshops, masterclasses and opportunities. training, some taking place in person, while others take place online. .

Its ultimate goal is to foster the development of a more sustainable and connected fashion industry, but also to support the development of Saudi Arabia’s ecosystem, positioning it as a world leader.

The kingdom can be a great example of how to build an innovative, sustainable, locally and culturally relevant fashion ecosystem in a country. Burak Cakmak, Director General of the Saudi Arabia Fashion Commission

So I would like to encourage everyone to register, join and start collaborating.

This week’s event kicked off with an opening speech by Noura bint Faisal Al Saud, Director of Sector Development for the Fashion Commission at the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Culture, who stressed the importance of collaboration, a recurring theme throughout the day.

International speakers were involved, including sustainability experts, environmentalists and entrepreneurs. This included Susan Rockefeller, president and director of Oceana, a nonprofit ocean conservation organization; designer and author Rebecca Minkoff; Oskar Metsavaht, environmental activist, Amazon keeper and founder of Osklen; Helen Aboah, Managing Director of Urban Zen; and Abrima Erwiah, co-founder of Studio 189.

The kingdom can be a great example of how to build an innovative, sustainable, locally and culturally relevant fashion ecosystem in a country, Cakmak said.

“By engaging with innovators throughout the value chain and partnering to bring experiences of education, business development, entrepreneurship and retail, Saudi Arabia will be able to transforming local businesses to achieve the highest standards in their operations and branding that can be celebrated globally.

Riyadh resident Razan Alharithy said The National it was easy to register for the event. I just went to their website and signed up for the live broadcast. It was interesting and revealing to learn more about sustainability and to see that the kingdom is largely focused on this fashionable aspect now.

Emaan Aamer, who lives in Jeddah, said she especially enjoyed hearing Rockefeller’s perspective on conservation. It was a learning curve for me. I had heard about the event from my designer friend and decided to join.

Fashion Futures will host a physical event in December in Riyadh.