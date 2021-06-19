BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES

Weekly analysis and untold stories

With SAMUEL STOLTON

Other behind-the-scenes stories in Brussels:

Brought back to Strasbourg

Barnier’s last roll of the dice

Why Macron is banking on the Conference on the Future of Europe

The enemies of European football

The courage to make a scene





North Macedonia dress rehearsal for Brussels



Every shot, every pass, even a single touch of the ball seems to contract the excitement of the spectators.

Rowdy men throw their arms against each other and sing hymns to a country’s new role in this European drama. More kindly but no less interested, the women sit around wooden tables, their eyes silently tracing the passage of the game. In front of this Skopje pub, a row of children are seated, reluctantly handing over makeshift flags scrawled in the brightest of reds and yellows. Winner or loser, North Macedonia shamelessly revel in Euro 2020.

BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES is a weekly newsletter that tells untold stories about the people who drive the policies that affect our lives. An analysis not found elsewhere, Samuel Stolton of the Brussels Times helps you understand what is happening in Brussels. If you want to receive Behind the Scenes of Brussels straight to your inbox every week, subscribe to the newsletter here.

Scenes like this have been unfolding across the country since the tournament began, galvanizing public interest and helping to reinforce a sense of national unity for a country historically plagued by cultural and ethnic divisions. . There is a charming innocence in the joviality of the North Macedonian fanfare: it is a welcome interval of bitter disputes with neighbors in the Balkans. More recently this has come to light in a standoff with Bulgaria over an interpretation of North Macedonian regional history and national language which Bulgaria says is a variant of its own.

Such political conflicts have turned out badly for the North Macedonia present in Brussels. After receiving the provisional green light to start EU membership talks, Bulgaria blocked further talks, to the frustration of other EU members in the region, aware of the growing influence of the EU. China and Russia in the non-EU Balkan countries.

Then there was the hubbub with Greece over the country’s name, a feud that was resolved in 2018, under a resolution that mandated the country to change its name from Macedonia (also the name of a Greek region), in its current name.

The move was a concession from Skopje, which hoped it would eventually pave the way for the start of EU membership talks. And while the start of these talks is still pending, the country is now seizing the opportunity to make a name for itself on the European stage through other means. Mainly that is to say through the beautiful game of the continents.

Walk along any main street in Skopje today and you wouldn’t go wrong thinking that the burden of responsibility for this cause has been placed on the shoulders of only one Goran Pandev, the country’s star player and veteran striker, who plies his trade for the Italian. Serie A club Genoa. At thirty-seven, it’s a delightful irony that Pandev is of a more mature age than North Macedonia itself, which only gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

It is to Pandev, who has represented his nation for twenty years, that the North Macedonians express their gratitude for their participation in the Euro. The striker scored the goal that sealed the nations’ qualification for the tournament in a game against Georgia last year.

After scoring in the Euro 2020 opener against Austria, Pandev continues to wear the mantle of national pride for North Macedonia. However, there will always be those who seek to demean the participation of Pandev and his compatriots. For this cause, the Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic would have tried to deliver the first racist insult of the tournament. After scoring against North Macedonia, Arnautovic, who is of Serbian descent, appeared to lead the insults towards the North Macedonian team. Commentators suggested it was a racial insult against ethical Albanians in the line-up. As UEFA continues its investigation, Arnautovic has been sanctioned with a one-match suspension.

Politics and football collided throughout North Macedonia’s Euro 2020 campaign. As the tournament approached, the country’s soccer federation came under fire from fans for designing a new kit in the wrong shade of red. In the end, the federation surrendered and the familiar scorching reds and yellows returned to team uniforms.

The flaws of the football federation’s kit designers were further exposed last weekend, however, when Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias wrote a letter to his North Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani, complaining about the use of initials of the FFM federation on team jerseys. Greece says the acronym, which stands for Macedonian Football Federation, goes against the 2018 name change treaty.

Behind European football stadiums, however, there are more delicate degrees of diplomacy between North Macedonia and its Balkan neighbors, ahead of next week’s European Council summit in Brussels.

As the team donned their FFM-registered jerseys for their clash against Ukraine on Thursday night, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev completed a bilateral deal with Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev in Sofia.

The pair had attempted to chart progress in the ongoing history and language dispute that has so far hampered the launch of membership talks in Brussels. However, there was no news of a breakthrough after the meeting. For his part, Zaev said that the two countries must settle the issues between us, so that we do not leave unresolved issues in the European family.

Win or lose, Euro 2020 may be the country’s best hope to justify a distinct cultural and national profile, and, with it, renewed hope of one day joining the EU.

Given the ongoing political feuds between North Macedonia and its neighbors, the country would much prefer that Brussels’ eyes be on the football field, rather than the Balkan ministerial offices. With that in mind, the message to EU leaders ahead of next week’s summit wouldn’t be all that different from the narrative thrown in the country’s official anthem for Euro 2020. Like the lyrics go: Let’s go to Europe, the place where we belong.

BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES is a weekly newsletter that tells untold stories about the people who drive the policies that affect our lives. An analysis not found elsewhere, Samuel Stolton of the Brussels Times helps you understand what is happening in Brussels. If you want to receive Behind the Scenes of Brussels straight to your inbox every week, subscribe to the newsletter here.