Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Halsey, Jared Leto and more





If there’s anyone who channels a full, over-the-top summer mood, it’s Cardi B. The singer recently showed off her collection of Birkin bags while lounging outside. The luxury tote treasure has come in every shade possible, from hot pink to cool green. She gave her viewers a glimpse of them on her Instagram, to the tune of Jane from the album Culture III by her husband’s rap group Migos. One of our favorite looks? Cardi posing with a royal blue incarnation in a delicious Pucci look. Halsey was also enjoying the summer rays. The pregnant singer seems to be living her best life in a sunny place. The mom-to-be posed with her dog in a yellow banana, bandeau top, funky print pants and a pair of red Converse. Her favorite accessory? Natural glow, of course. Unsurprisingly, Gucci muse Jared Leto wore a Gucci beanie while promoting merchandise from his group, 30 Seconds to Mars. Jonah Hill was another guy who warmed up the gram. The fashion plate, which recently made headlines for its The Row looks, posed with slicked back bleached hair, a classic white shirt, black jeans and loafers. I hollowed out this clean outfit, Jonah. Also, as there has been a bit of buzz about the return of Sex and the city, why not shop the wardrobe? Vintage merchant Olivia Haroutounian, aka the 22-year-old selling rare clothes on Depop, landed a silk bodycon dress from Plein Sud that Carrie wore in the series. It’s breathtaking, so act fast and catch it. Speaking of fabulous icons, Fran Drescher from The nanny removed some of her old clothes from the show and posted them on Instagram to promote her non-profit Cancer Schmancer, who is giving a concert this Sunday. The choice this week? A red chin-length waistcoat that turns heads. Finally, Maluma made an appearance on our feeds. The singer, who recently released a killer sunglasses collaboration with Quay, posed in a towel. No shade needed for viewing. Here, discover the best fashion Instagrams of the week.

