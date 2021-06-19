Elizabeth Hurley’s plunging black dress elicits wild fan reaction



















June 19, 2021



Rachel avery Elizabeth Hurley wowed her fans once again by donning a low-cut black dress for a photo at her lavish home, check out the gorgeous pic.

Elizabeth hurleyGlamorous evening dresses have to be overflowing with her wardrobe because her Instagram feed is overflowing with them, and she once again went all out in a stunning low-cut dress. MORE: Damian, Elizabeth Hurley’s son, caught for celebrity mom in new selfie in the sun Fans went mad when they saw Elizabeth’s upload on Friday night, which was of her perched on a sideboard inside her lavish home. Loading the player … WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley is getting ready for a big night out Her stunning black dress, with its V-neckline and bold thigh-high slit, also features gold chain details at the waist, highlighting her enviable figure. Clearly in full-blown glam fashion, the actress decided to curl her glossy locks and add touches of mascara and a shiny nude lip gloss. Elizabeth looked amazing in her tight dress The comments section was instantly filled with an onslaught of emojis including love hearts, flames, and applause. One fan said: “Wow beauty queen” and another added: “You would make any dress divine.” A third simply said, “Breathtaking. Elizabeth captioned the sultry photo: “TGIF. Thank you. @ dsquared2 for my divine dress. “ READ: Damian Hurley Makes Surprising Confession About Mum Elizabeth SEE: Elizabeth Hurley’s massive £ 6million mansion has wild interiors The dark plum colored walls betrayed the fact that the model was posing at home in her own bar, decorated with decadent gold patterns and plenty of animal prints. The model has her own bar in her mansion Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the actress dazzle in a daring gown, as less than a week ago she had blown fans by donning a see-through dress in her backyard. The yellow Versace dress comes with sheer panels that leave very little to the imagination. The star’s see-through dress also caused a stir Donatella Versace herself couldn’t help but praise Elizabeth’s look, she wrote: “WOW! Gorgeous vintage Versace. You look gorgeous.” The 56-year-old defies her age and even wore a little yellow bikini in a recent Instagram video for her birthday celebrations. Elizabeth cut some serious shapes while the Spice Girls track, Who do you think you are? played in the background. “Who doesn’t dance to the Spice Girls on a sunny birthday weekend in Blighty?” »She wrote in the caption. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







