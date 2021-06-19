Astros win a fashionable pitching duel against the White Sox





Editors Note: 2nd modified graf Yordan Alvarez netted a brace to take the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. Alvarez brought Yuli Gurriel home with his first career hit, piercing a 0-1 slider from White Sox left-hander Garrett Hook (2-3) in the right corner of the field. Gurriel, who scored in the middle, scored first. Ryan Pressly (4-1) took the win by removing the side early in the ninth, continuing what was a pitching duel between White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon and Astros rookie right-hander Luis Garcia. Rodon, who pitched a hit against the Cleveland Indians on April 14 in his second start of the season, looked untouchable early on. He made his first trip to the Astros’ order, needing just 33 shots to register nine strikeouts in three innings. Rodon also took the team out in order in the fourth and didn’t give his first hit until Alvarez delivered a single with a free kick against the quarterback with a putout in the fifth. This baserunner threw a threat to the Astros, with Carlos Correa (walking) and Abraham Toro (single) successively reaching the bases of Myles Straw. Rodon appeared to stabilize when he hit Straw while watching, but nine-hole hitter Martin Maldonado hit a four-length goal that forced Alvarez. Rodon quickly recovered from his stressful lonely frame, putting the Astros in order in the sixth inning before getting around a pair of baserunners in the seventh to trick Straw into a 6-4-3 double play. Rodon allowed one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings, registering his third straight start allowing just one earned run out of a total of 18 innings. Garcia, meanwhile, worked early before finding his place in the mid-heats. He allowed three straight hits early in the first, including a single RBI to Jose Abreu, before limiting the damage to one point. He allowed two more hits and a walk in the second, and allowed two goals on two strikeouts in the third, but escaped both innings unscathed. Garcia went from there, striking out 12 of the last 13 hitters he faced. Chicago left fielder Andrew Vaughn doubled up with two strikeouts in the sixth, but Garcia rallied to eliminate Zack Collins. Garcia stoked Brian Goodwin to finish seventh and complete his start. He allowed one run on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. –Field level media

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos