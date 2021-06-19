The Queen arrives at Royal Ascot wearing a stunning mint green gown without the beloved Prince Philip





THE Queen is attending Royal Ascot today on her first trip to one of her favorite racing events since the death of Prince Philip. Her Majesty, 95, is a regular at the royal meeting – and arrived for her first appearance since action began on Tuesday in a stunning mint green dress. 11 Her Majesty beamed in her mint green hat with pink floral details Credit: Reuters 11 The queen stepped out dazzling in a mint dress Credit: Max Momby 11 The Queen attended the fifth day of Royal Ascot Credit: Max Momby 11 She got out of the car before today’s races Credit: Reuters Attending day five of the races, Her Majesty stepped out in a gorgeous gown with a matching hat and pink floral details. She beamed and smiled as she was greeted by those around her. This is the first time the Queen has attended Royal Ascot since 2019 – as races were canceled during the Covid lockdown last year. Her Majesty today greeted the large crowd cheering and applauding her arrival as the national anthem is played. Reach For The Moon, Tactical, King’s Lynn and Light Reform are all declared to run on Saturday in their famous silks. 11 This is the Queen’s first Royal Ascot since 2019 Credit: PA 11 She was shining and smiling as she was greeted at the races Credit: Reuters 11 This is Her Majesty’s first Royal Ascot without her beloved Philip Credit: James Whatling The usual carriage procession that precedes each race day is unlikely to take place. But given the current weather, it might be a wise move anyway. The last time a day of action at Royal Ascot was lost due to rain was in 1964. Royal Ascot had already been hit by bad weather in 2016 and 2019 – but races were not affected in both years. The Queen will watch in person for the first time this week as her security services have been on hold all week. 11 This is the first day the Queen has visited Ascot since Tuesday Credit: i-Images 11 Her Majesty arrived at the racecourse shortly after 2 p.m. Credit: i-Images Live Blog PORTUGAL VS GERMANY Munich blockbuster ‘Group of Death’ tie F latest updates Live Blog HUNGARY 1 FRANCE 1 The local team ensures the shock against France, world champion, in Budapest HEARTBREAKING Pitcher George Mason’s cause of death revealed KNEE Hungarian supporters hold up anti-kneel banner and flares ahead of Euro clash in France POP STAR Cristiano Ronaldo can do more than move Coke bottles, warns German boss Low Live blog Argentina vs Uruguay Follow all the latest news from the Copa America clash in Rio An announcement at the Saturday afternoon event said: “Ladies and gentlemen, we are pleased to announce that Her Majesty The Queen will arrive at the parade ring at 2pm.” A strong police presence is in the area along with members of the Queen’s Guard. 11 The queen is a regular at the races Credit: James Whatling 11 She waved to people as she arrived at the Berkshire event Credit: Reuters







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos