Las Vegas club scene returns to booming activity

Jason strauss is as impressed as anyone with the boom in club business in Las Vegas. This is no small statement, as he is not easily impressed with the atmosphere of the nightclubs. As the co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality, Strauss is used to seeing thousands of revelers bouncing under an LED chandelier with the magic of Steve Aoki.

The veteran nightlife executive doesn’t even flinch at the blast of the party cannons.

But after 15 months of inactivity, Strauss looks at the events of the mega-club through a new lens. It was inspired by the strong revival of nightclubs and day clubs as these venues reopened at 100% capacity this month.

“What’s amazing now is that all of this explosive volume is no conventions, group sales without big group leisure sales that team up with a thousand bed and breakfasts,” Strauss said in a few interview. days after the reopening of clubs at full capacity. “It has been a simple, individual travel endeavor. “

Strauss says business has grown due to the drive-through crowds from Arizona and Southern California, as well as a high volume of inbound tourists from feeder cities in Texas like Dallas and Houston.

Two weekends ago Strauss attended Chris Lake Full Bloom Sundays party at Marquee Dayclub and DJ Pauly D’s appearance at Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and also Aoki’s slammed return to Omnia at Caesars Palace. Everywhere, the party rages as if it was summer 2019.

“Everyone came in and it all filled up, and then it was like they didn’t know what to do exactly,” Strauss said of the returning crowd. “There was a moment of observation and then when the headliner came in it was as wild and as big as any night we’ve had for the past 10 years. We haven’t seen that kind of energy since Marquee and Tao’s overtures. It was a celebration of life.

Omnia’s “Wild At Heart” industry night on Tuesdays is also back, as busy as ever, Strauss says.

Tao Group and Hakkasan Group merged in April, forming a partnership between two colossal Las Vegas nightlife companies. But these are not just concepts of giant nightclubs and day clubs for the newly formed Tao group. A coup that we are particularly impatient to experience, the Evening Supper Club is launched Sunday evening at Lavo inside the Palazzo.

The dining destination adds entertainment, in and around the dining room, to its menu and cocktail-to-table format. The first explanation is that a 1960s New York cabaret club meets today’s Las Vegas Strip.

The vibe looks a bit like what was featured at the Mayfair Supper Club and the now closed Rose. Rabbit. Lie. Dinner-club-entertainment stadium at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The difference being the influence of the dinner theater, where the staff are part of the show.

“While you dine, you might see a busboy turn into a crazy acrobat, or the smoker turn into a full-fledged actress,” Strauss said with a laugh. “The butler will sing Sinatra songs into the microphone. The leader or bartender could become the house music fiddler. Everything can happen.”

And, the columnist at the next table could suddenly burst into “Mack The Knife.”

Joke. Where are we? We’ll search the room, chat with the maitre d ‘and check it out.

Timeout for measurement

Owner of the Las Vegas Raiders Marc davis ordered the Mark Davis sandwich at Siegel’s Bagelmania last week. It’s thinly sliced ​​extra lean corned beef, horseradish and deli mustard on rye.

Not toasty, by the way. Davis says you don’t roast rye. Is it worth a debate? Speaking for the rye illiterates.

Davis said on Friday he could sound a beep on that menu item and present the sandwich in chunks, ready to be assembled. “It’s too high!” Davis said. “I’ll have them redone when they update the menu.”

Get Harry

“Potted Potter” is back to recalibrate the production-show entertainment at Magic Attic at Bally’s. Satire of the seven “Harry Potter” books, the show is back on July 18th, tickets are on sale now.

“Potter Potter” realizes the improbable by eliciting laughter even from those unfamiliar with the “Potter” series (hello). The 8 p.m. show (with mornings at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays) is coupled with mentalist that of Frédéric Da Silva “Paranormal” show at 4 pm.

The Magic Attic has done its own magic. The place reappeared – ta-da! – as one of the venues that survived the cut-off from live shows by Caesars Entertainment. Corey Ross, which co-produces with James seabright said, “The rumors of our demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

Ross is also bringing “Immersive Van Gogh” to Vegas, at the new Lighthouse Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals on July 26th. He has an eye (and yes, an ear) for what works in Vegas.

Cool Hang Alert (uh)

Our first Cool Hang menswear entry comes from Stitched, which celebrated the opening of its pop-up store in Tivoli Village on Thursday. Senior Vice President Sewn Sam Glaser, which puts the “dash” in haberdashery, presents the boutique’s first Father’s Day special: “Cut From Same Fabric”, which offers fathers and sons the opportunity to design new costumes together.

The full experience package, with two custom combinations, is $ 2,000. A single costume at Stitched can easily work at this price. The special “Cut in the same fabric” runs until June.

Maybe daddy Kats and I can call a couple Ben and Jerry Stiller lines of “Zoolander”.

John Katsilometes column is published daily in section A. His “PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at [email protected] To pursue @johnnykats on Twitter, @ JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.