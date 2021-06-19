Fashion
Sixers denim jacket: M Night Shyamalan, Sixth Man rock limited edition fashion
Fashion designer Gianni Lee, from Philly, has only made 76 bespoke pieces.
Rookie Tyrese Maxey, who roughly saved the team elimination Friday night is featured on the hottest Sixers merch piece this season. Have you seen him?
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan beat one for the Sixers’ first round against the Wizards. A week later, Brian nadav, who owns the Philly sneaker and streetwear store Lapstone and Hammer, wore his jacket while chatting with Meek Mill and Lil Baby.
The limited edition piece was one of 76 such jackets designed by a prominent artist, clothing brand owner, and Philly native Gianni Lee.
It’s a funky Levis denim jacket featuring hot pink arm bones, a hand painted interpretation of the team’s snake logo, and a painted walk of Lee’s five favorite 76ers: Shake Milton, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Maxey – in the artists iconic skeleton style.
“If you’ve got one,” Lee wrote of the Six Dozen VIPs in Philly, who seem to include Alan “Sixth Man” Horowitz, “just know this is special and you have a collector’s item.”
Pandemic has delayed release of special edition garment, designer says on Instagram.
“It looked like the universe had told us to wait,” Lee wrote, “and now with a possible run for the finals this year, it made perfect sense to give the archives to 76 selected and local Philadelphia natives. “
Lee is a native of West Philly who moved to Los Angeles to co-launch her celebrity-worn fashion label, Babylon Cartel, with his partner Aaron Ramey, another expatriate from Philadelphia. Lee has lived in Brooklyn for the past three years, but has stayed close to his hometown, helping to organize and participate in The big cleaning initiative.
Last fall Lee released a collection of rugs depicting his art which he said sold out in just three hours. More recently he has been dealing with sales of NFT artwork, selling his first digital coin for over $ 1,000.
Meanwhile, the hometown team is suffering in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference of the NBA Playoffs. Gianni went into agony along with all the other Philly fans when the Sixers lost a double-digit lead two games in a row to give the Atlanta Hawks a 3-2 lead in the best of seven series.
But in Game 6 on Friday night, one of Lee’s favorites stepped up.
Tyrese Maxey had 16 points, including several in the tight final minutes. Beyond that, he fought in defense and added a much needed spark of energy to the ground, sports commentators and other players said.
Gianni called him with the placement of the freshman on his special denim jacket.
If the Sixers move on to the next round, maybe the designer will add a tribute to Maxey to his streetwear brand, Babylon Cartel, which was promising a return.
