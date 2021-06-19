Father’s Day 2021: Here are some budget gift ideas for your dad to make him feel special

Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 20 and this is the perfect time to make your dad feel special. Children look forward to Father’s Day to celebrate it in a unique way and give their dads cute gifts.

Dads are our role models, superheroes we admire. Father’s Day is the perfect day when we can take a moment to appreciate the sacrifices and take the time to make our fathers feel special!

There are so many different ways to celebrate Father’s Day with your dad. Whether it’s watching a movie together or gifting her a nice pair of shoes, there is a lot you can do to recognize her efforts. Whether your dad is tech-savvy or passionate about cooking, you’ll find something for every type of dad. On this Father’s Day, we offer you a list of economical gift ideas for your fathers.

A list of thoughtful gift ideas for less than Rs 1000:

-Perfumes and fragrances: If your dad is a young office executive and often has fun with his friends on trips and visits, you can gift him a set of perfumes and fragrances.

-Cakes and pastries: How about giving your dad some toffee or a chocolate cake to make him feel special? If your dad is a food lover and has a candy, then this is probably the best way to surprise him. You can also offer him his favorite chocolates.

-Wallet, belt and sunglasses: Whether it’s a 50-year-old retired man or a young office executive, belts, sunglasses and wallets can never go out of style.

-Custom shirts and t-shirts: Custom t-shirts are all the rage these days and you can make this weekend special for your dad by gifting him custom t-shirts and shirts.

-Custom men’s shoulder bag: Gifting a personalized men’s shoulder bag for fathers is a good idea to help them keep their valuables safe. If your dad is a frequent traveler, then a shoulder bag can be offered to him.

-Custom bottle: On this Father’s Day, you can surprise your super hero by giving him a personalized water bottle with your name.

READ ALSO | Father’s Day Tomorrow: Here’s How To Celebrate Father’s Day At Home

List of thoughtful gift ideas for less than Rs 500:

-Quote: We are too busy with our lives, and we rarely spend time with our parents. On Father’s Day, we must express our deepest concern for the lifelong supporters in our lives. And the best way to express your emotions is to offer quotes with beautiful quotes.

-Wooden plate: Nothing better than a personalized gift because it is specially designed with keepsakes with your father that will last a lifetime. You can give your father a wooden plaque with your best photos.

-OTT subscription: If your dad is tech-savvy, why not give him an Over The Top (OTT) subscription? You can also watch a movie with your dad to make his weekend special.

-Books: If your dad enjoys reading, gifting books from his favorite author is a great idea to make his day special.

-Cufflinks: A cufflink is always an ideal gift for men. Make your dad feel like a king by giving him a gift that is always close to his heart.

-Colorful cups: If your dad likes tea or likes to drink coffee, getting him a colorful coffee mug is a great idea.

-Grooming kit: Your gift should not only be the best for your father, but he should also like it. You can give your dad a care kit that includes a face scrub, facial cleanser, and moisturizing lotion.

List of ideas reflected under Rs 100:

– Yoga mat: If your dad is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys doing yoga, you can gift him a yoga mat. In addition, it is International Yoga Day just after Father’s Day. Help him stay in shape.

-Logbook: A personalized journal or leather journal is another gift idea for your dad if he loves to write.

-Greeting cards: Give your dad something special and best define your love for him. A greeting card is the best way to express your feelings.

-Small home decoration items: Although our superheroes deserve to be celebrated every day, this Father’s Day you can make him smile by giving him small decorative items for the home.

-Key chain: You can also give your dad a pair of key chains this Father’s Day.

READ ALSO | Father’s Day 2021: History, Meaning, Celebrations, and Everything You Need to Know