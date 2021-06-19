Fashion
Frances Stein, a fashion force in several companies, dies at 83
Frances Stein, who was a fashion editor, fashion muse and designer for Halston and Calvin Klein before helping revive the Chanel house, died on June 6 in her apartment in Paris. She was 83 years old.
His brother, Mark Patiky, confirmed the death but did not specify a cause.
Halston praised his editorial eye. So did Mr. Klein, who also compared her to a young Katharine Hepburn, but cooled off with her when a tabloid writer described his collections as designed by Calvin Stein. Diana Vreeland, who gave Ms Stein her first fashion job as a hat editor for Harpers Bazaar, thought she had pizazz.
Frances was one of those iconic fashion editors, said Andr Leon Talley, longtime Vogue editor, with impeccable styling and a certain mystique and as intimidating as polished granite. One of the sacred monsters of the time. She wore cashmere like it was sable.
She also had a temper. As a young editor, she was known to throw things away, including coffee and scissors, if she was unhappy.
Ms. Stein came of age at a time when fashion divas were encouraged to go wild, but also at a time when American style was newly ascendant. Driven by advances in second-wave feminism, women set to work in pants, jackets and sweaters, flexible styles corresponding to their new economic, social and sexual mobility. Ms. Stein was among those who taught them to dress.
She was a student at Smith College and had just returned from her freshman year in Paris when Ms Vreeland, then the fashion editor for Harpers Bazaar, interviewed her. (Ms. Vreelands’ exaggerated personality and hyperbolic statements have been the model for a generation of editors.)
The first thing Vreeland did was grab my hair and say, It’s Russian hair, Mrs. Stein told W magazine in 2005. She hired me on the spot and sent me a message. memo that a girl with beautiful hair had arrived. The people were waiting for Rapunzel. (She had great hair, the colleagues recalled.)
As the hat-making editor, Ms Stein covered the man then known as Roy Halston Frowick, who made hats at Bergdorf Goodman. When he went out on his own in 1968, he asked Ms. Stein to be one of his partners. She was part of his intimate circle, along with jewelry designer Elsa Peretti and the model and actress Marisa Berenson, about whom she said, in her interview with w: we ringed, we bandaged, we went to the flea market in london five times a year. We looked like we were coming out of the Carpathians.
As fashion director for Vogue, her next job after working for Halston, Mrs. Stein styled a young Beverley Johnson for the cover of the August 1974 issue of magazines, making her the first black model to make the cover of Vogue. The historic photograph, taken by Francesco Scavullo, shows Mrs Johnson in the relaxed style of the era, in a soft blue cashmere turtleneck with a twisted scarf at the throat.
Frances was a perfectionist, Ms Johnson told Womens Wear Daily after the death of Mrs. Steins, recalling the shooting. As I watched her, she tied and untied the rust-colored scarf with a jewelry pin on me maybe almost 50 times, until she felt it was right.
Frances Grace Patiky was born September 21, 1937 in Huntington, NY, Long Island. His mother, Frieda (Krakower) Patiky, was a housewife; his father, Jacob Patiky, known as Jack, owned a department store in Kings Park. Frances attended Smith College for three years before dropping out to work at Harpers Bazaar.
She joined Glamor magazine in the 1960s as a fashion editor, then spent a few years designing for Halston. There, among other talents, she could tie a serious obi, said Chris Royer, a former Halstonette, as the models of the house of designers were known. (Ms Royer was referring to one of Halstons iconic wide waistbands, which involved all kinds of precise buckles and twists.) Ms Stein had a perfect command of the tweak, drape and crease, Ms Royer said, noting Ms Steins usual to tuck orchids and gardenias in the models’ hair.
As a fashion editor at Vogue, she covered Mr. Klein, an intimate relationship that helped the young designer find an audience for his modern style. Mr. Klein and Ms. Stein had a similar aesthetic, an affinity for the neutral tones of beige, sand, taupe and brown that defined Mr. Klein’s collections, and he hired her to be one of his designers.
This affinity may have led to their separation. She told W that when The Daily News suggested her collection be called Calvin Stein, they fired her.
We were very much on the same page, Klein said in a telephone interview. She had an opinion and a point of view, and her choice of clothes was always right.
In the late 1970s, Ms. Stein was designing accessories and separate parts for Chanel, which had failed after the death of its founder, Coco Chanel, in 1971. Ms. Steins revisits the classics of Chanel with her supple leather bags, her ballerinas and cashmere. the sweaters helped reverse the fortunes of the company.
The same goes for the designs of Karl Lagerfeld, who was hired shortly after Ms. Stein to design ready-to-wear and tailoring. The two had an icy relationship. Mr. Lagerfeld complained about his behavior; he also said his designs clouded his vision for the business.
I love some of her little cashmere, and I don’t mind her doing all of this tax-free jewelry, Mr Lagerfeld told Womens Wear Daily in 1985.
Ms. Stein may not have been a fan of Mr. Lagerfeld’s work either. I made the mistake once of asking her if she designed these slip-on boots, said Jill Kargman, writer and star of the TV series Odd Mom Out, who became close to Ms. Stein when the father of Ms. Kargman, Arie Kopelman, was president of Chanel.
They were sort of rounded and flat, and it turns out Karl designed them, Ms. Kargman said. Anyway, it wasn’t his style, which was more classic. She looked me straight in the eye and widened her nostrils and said, I don’t draw hooves.
Ms. Stein has designed jewelry under her own name, oversized cuffs, necklaces and earrings that look vaguely Byzantine or Etruscan.
I try to design things that are visually compelling, but they also have to work, Ms Stein told The Associated Press in 1989. A bracelet is great if you can put it on and take it off and it doesn’t. curl up in a typewriter or drool. on your plate when you make an elegant gesture.
In addition to her brother, Mrs. Stein is survived by a sister, Marilyn Vogler. Her marriage to Ronald Stein, an artist, ended in divorce.
A spokesperson for Chanel said Ms Stein left the company about 20 years ago.
I love what I do, Ms. Stein told The New York Times in 1982, but I’m a loner and know I have a reputation for being picky. This bothers me because most people who have worked with me know how hard I work at what I do. I am a perfectionist.
