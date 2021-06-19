Frances Stein, a fashion force in several companies, dies at 83

Frances Stein, who was a fashion editor, fashion muse and designer for Halston and Calvin Klein before helping revive the Chanel house, died on June 6 in her apartment in Paris. She was 83 years old.

His brother, Mark Patiky, confirmed the death but did not specify a cause.

Halston praised his editorial eye. So did Mr. Klein, who also compared her to a young Katharine Hepburn, but cooled off with her when a tabloid writer described his collections as designed by Calvin Stein. Diana Vreeland, who gave Ms Stein her first fashion job as a hat editor for Harpers Bazaar, thought she had pizazz.

Frances was one of those iconic fashion editors, said Andr Leon Talley, longtime Vogue editor, with impeccable styling and a certain mystique and as intimidating as polished granite. One of the sacred monsters of the time. She wore cashmere like it was sable.

She also had a temper. As a young editor, she was known to throw things away, including coffee and scissors, if she was unhappy.