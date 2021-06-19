Phillip Square Men Spring 2022





Never mind the burning palm trees, the dancing skeletons, the dragons squirming in the air and the track Hollywood Sucks by KennyHoopla and Travis Barker which all appear in Philipp Pleins’ digital film to present his spring 2022 collection. deeply in love with California since his first trip at the age of 14, when all he dreamed of was seeing Mickey Mouse. Plein once again enlisted 3D visual artist Antoni Tudisco to create a psychedelic metaverse, the latter patrolling by a cartoon skeleton character in the guise of an airship, and showcasing a CGI version of the heavily tattooed Barker striking at battery. More from WWD It doesn’t matter that the collection was designed before he and Tudisco settled on rock music, freakish-faced revelers and sets that range from swimming pools and forests to robot labs: shorts, hoodies, and shirts. camp, bathrobes and tube dresses in bright colors splashed with logos, pineapples, studs and cartoonish prints somehow felt at home in this crazy universe. Plein summed up the collection as comfortable clothes, although they certainly weren’t quiet. Above the teams, Plein said he’s had fun going from runway mega-blowouts and parties to fantasy movies all the way. We can create whatever we want in this digital world. There are no borders, he enthuses. Indeed, her springtime film highlights every tip of her early sunglasses from Italian eyewear maker De Rigo, which reveal themselves when Daft Punk-style helmets dissolve to reveal human faces. Elsewhere, skate shoes glide from the mouths of metallic skulls, while high-top shoes hover over coiled snakes. Spurred on by Tudisco, Plein said he was working on his first NFT drop, while returning to the real world, revealing he was planning a rave for Milan Fashion Week in September, health conditions permitting. , and a Halloween party at her new home in Bel Air. Hollywood sucks? As if! Launch gallery: Philipp Plein Menswear Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

