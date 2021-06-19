Fashion
I’m a fashion writer, and these are the 21 best Early Prime Day deals I shop
Christian Vierig / Getty Images
As a fashion editor I wrote countless articles on Amazon Prime Day – but believe it or not, I often don’t shop during the event itself. It is certainly not by choice; it’s because I’m so distracted browsing the thousands of offers and highlighting the best ones that I never really have time to search for myself. Fortunately, Amazon just released thousands of fashion deals ahead of time, which means that I now have the time to write them and shop at the same time – in the name of journalism, of course.
If you’re like me, you need a serious wardrobe refresh. After months of very minimal plans, parties, vacations and social interactions, I can’t wait to do a little more in the months to come. now that I’m vaccinated. I put my usual spending on hold for a while, though, and now I’m on the hunt for a new summer bag, shorts, bikini – the list goes on and on.
Naturally, the list of fashion deals on Amazon is growing, too, and I’m really amazed that they’re available a week earlier. Not only does that mean you can space out your Prime Day spending this year, but you can also get certain items before the madness starts (and thousands of other shoppers are considering the deals you’re considering). These early fashion deals aren’t secret, but they’re definitely under the radar.
Some of the best items, in my opinion, are from brands that you might not even realize are on Amazon. There is a Staud bag about to be everywhere for under $ 300, The Dreamiest Simon Miller Kitten Heel Sandals for $ 195, and the perfect Sandy Liang summer dress for $ 200 off its retail price. There are also Tory Burch classics available for a fraction of the price. All a Tory Burch shoulder bag at a pair of sunglasses is to be won with significant discounts.
The shoes could really be the highlight of the sale, however. the the still controversial Birkenstocks are under $ 100 (!!!), which is basically unheard of in the high season of the Birkenstocks. The same can be said of those Reebok sneakers that every model currently wears out of service. If you want to jump on the platform clog trend, you’ll probably be in a rush to find a more perfect pair than these by Loeffler Randall, which are now $ 237.
So don’t be like me and be overwhelmed by all the potential options. I’ve done the work for you already and narrowed down the 21 best Amazon Prime fashion deals below. Get a head start on the shopping event now – there really is no way you will regret it.
Best First Amazon Prime Day Bag Deals
Best Amazon Prime Day shoe deals
Best Deals on Amazon Prime Day Clothing
Best Amazon Prime Day Designer Deals
Buy more Amazon Prime Day 2021 offers:
–I’m a beauty writer, and these are the 20 day one deals in my cart
–Amazon has a shocking amount of Tory Burch on sale right now, including bags, shoes, and sunglasses
–Not everyone in Hollywood can stop wearing these sneakers, and Amazon is finally putting them on sale
