



Smart jeans won her third Emmy Award in 2008 for playing Regina Newly, mother of Samantha “Sam” Newly (Christina applegate), on the ABC comedy “Samantha Who”. After claiming his trophy from the presenter Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Smart proclaimed from the podium, “Thank you very much. I just wanted you to know I have a tuxedo under this dress, but I’m not ripping it off. She was referring to an earlier skit from the ceremony in which Heidi klum, a fifth of Emmy reality TV hosts of the year, had his escaped tuxedo removed by Tom bergeron and William shatner, revealing a dress underneath. Watch Smart’s Emmy flashback video above. Smart eliminated the co-nominees Kristin chenoweth (“Growing daisies”), Amy poehler (“Saturday Night Live”), Holland Taylor (“Two and a half men”) and Vanessa williams (“Ugly Betty”) to win the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Role. It was his third career Emmy after previously winning the guest role on “Frasier” twice in 2000 and 2001. SEE What to watch: Emmy contenders for 2021 This year, Smart could very well become a four-time Emmy champion thanks to her starring role in the HBO Max streaming hit “Hacks.” She plays Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian whose career has stalled, so her agent charges a budding writer (Hannah einbinder) to help it revive its old hardware. “Hacks” gives Smart a chance to really sink her teeth into a complex three-dimensional character, as Deborah is a selfish diva on the outside, but with a pounding heart on the inside. Watch our recent video interview with Smart. According to Gold Derby Emmy predictions, Smart will face stiff competition in the Best Comedy Actress category of Kaley cuoco (“The stewardess”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Blackish”), Jane levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List”), Allison janney (“Mom and Maya erskine (“PEN15”). The good news for all of these great ladies is that last year’s winner Catherine o’hara no longer eligible since “Schitt’s Creek” ended. SEEWill the 4th time be the charm of “The Crown” to win the Emmy for best drama series?

“The answer to the question” Samantha who? “Is Christina Applegate,” Smart said during her Emmy acceptance speech. “I love her and she sets the tone for the most amazing, brilliant and hilarious cast in the world.” She also thanked the creative team and family for her show and ended by noting, “I am very proud to be an actress.” Smart’s role as Regina Newly in “Samantha Who” followed a unique Emmy-winning trend of bossy mothers with sharp tongues claiming victory in the supporting comedy category. Others are Estelle Getty (“The Golden Girls”), Christine baranski (“Cybille”), Doris roberts (“Everyone loves Raymond”), Julie bowen (“Modern Family”) and Janney (“Mom”). TO PREDICTEmmy nominees until July 13.

