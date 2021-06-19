Prime Day Watch offers: Casio and Timex watches are on sale

Amazon’s big annual sale is finally here, and with it a host of great deals on Prime Day watches, including great discounts on brands big and small. These Prime Day deals represent the best opportunity of the year before Black Friday to get big discounts on everything under the sun, but if you are specifically looking for a must-have accessory to show off your style while showing you the time, it’s now your chance to score cheap brand new bracelets.

Prime Day is usually the time to explore new tech for the home or office, but we’re more excited about Prime Day fashion offerings, especially watches. Some of our favorite manufacturers – like Casio and Timex, to name just two ever-popular brands – currently have site-wide deals on their Amazon inventory. With such great deals, we expect some of the most coveted items to sell out quickly (especially luxury brands like Swarovski and Alpina, which rarely see notable discounts), so if you’re looking for a new wristwatch , you better act fast. We’ve highlighted all of the best Prime Day watch deals below.

Best Prime Day Watch Deals

Should you buy a new watch on Prime Day?

Prime Day rivals a few other annual sales, namely Black Friday, when it comes to offering the biggest discounts on big-ticket items like electronics and wristwatches. This means that if you are in the market for a new watch, you should definitely strike up while the iron is hot and take advantage of these Prime Day watch deals. Unlike last year, when Prime Day and Black Friday were only six weeks apart, Amazon’s big blowout is back in its summer time slot for 2021, so you’ll have to wait until the end of November for the Black Friday bargains are taking place. We also don’t expect prices to be any better at this time, so there’s no reason to stop if you see something you like that hits your price target.

Just note that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to score most deals during Prime Day, at least if you buy Amazon’s own Prime Day watch deals. However, there will still be sales available to non-Prime members from third-party sellers and other retailers who are increasingly getting involved in the action in order to compete with Amazon. These unofficial sales of Prime Day watches are open to everyone.

You also have the option to take advantage of a Prime membership free trial if it is available to you, so check it out. Your trial subscription gives you full access to all the benefits of membership, including access to exclusive Prime Day offers. You can always cancel your subscription before you are billed. If you enjoy your trial and decide the price is worth the perks you get, such as free two-day shipping on many items and access to streaming content like shows and movies, then a Prime membership won’t. will cost you only $ 119 per year (or $ 13 per month). The purpose of Prime Day, after all, is to attract and present the service to non-members.

How to choose a new watch on premium day

the the best watches for men cover a wide range, from inexpensive watches under $ 50 to Swiss made examples that will set you back tens of thousands of dollars, so to narrow things down a bit a good first step is to decide how much you’re ready to spend. If you need help and want to get a feel for what you’re getting at certain prices, be sure to check out our guides to the best men’s watches under $ 1,000 as well as the best watches under $ 1,000. $ 500, and if you’re on a tighter budget and / or just want a cheaper everyday “beater” watch, then also take a look at our roundup of the best watches under $ 200. .

Don’t assume that you have to spend a lot of money to get a solid watch (even with a mechanical movement). If style is the most important thing to you when selecting a watch, then there are plenty of Prime Day watch deals out there under $ 200 and even below $ 100, especially if you’re ready to go. opt for a battery-powered quartz. movement rather than the more traditional mechanical innards. Some guys don’t care about quartz watches; we do not count ourselves among that number. While they may not have the historical pedigree of manual and automatic winding watch movements, quartz movements are precise, straightforward, found in many beautiful watches, and are generally quite inexpensive.

That’s not to say that we don’t appreciate the smoothness of the seconds hand of an old-fashioned mechanical movement, and in fact, you’ll likely find quartz watches and mechanical watches among most collections. watch lovers. Japanese watchmakers like Seiko and Orient offer excellent automatic watches for a price that is often well within the budgets of even bargain buyers. If you want a cheap mechanical movement, here are some very reputable brands to look for among these Prime Day watch sales.

Watches can sport an impressive array of features as well, and the introduction of smartwatches to the market hasn’t made things any easier. Once you have a price in mind, choose some features that you need and can live without. A watch in its simplest form tells the time, but there are plenty of sporty extras like rotating bezels, sub-dials designed for various tasks, day / date displays, sapphire crystals, and even stopwatch features. There’s also water resistance to consider if you’re planning on taking your watch to the pool or the beach (one of the best diving watches would come in handy here). Digital watches will have even more features, such as alarms and sound alerts. Get a feel for what you want ahead of time so you don’t get hit with the paralysis of choice when shopping for those Prime Day watch sales to miss out on that Lightning deal before time is up or out. other buyers don’t take it first.

We only mention style last because it’s a very subjective thing that will largely come down to your own personal aesthetic. Whether you go analogue or digital, clothing or sport, quartz or mechanics, our main advice is: Stick with trusted watchmakers. You have plenty of options in all price brackets – even in the age of smartphones and smart wearable devices, classic wristwatches remain one of the most popular men’s accessories with a huge market – there is no there is therefore no reason to opt for a watch from a sketchy-looking brand just because it is cheap. Do some research, read our related roundups above, and familiarize yourself a bit with the scenery before you jump into one of these Prime Day watch deals.

