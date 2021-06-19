Dua Lipa looks distinctively elegant in an orange lace dress

Connect with us

She celebrated reaching the top of the U.S. charts earlier this week.

And Dua Lipa was always on top Friday night, as she put on a smile and joined her friends for a night out at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood.

The singer, 25, looked incredibly chic in an orange dress with matching lace gloves and an oversized blazer at the Pride event.

The Levitating hitmaker showcases her sensational figure in the fitted orange number, which sported lace panels to the side of the item.

Dua paired the look with a pair of glitzy stilettos, which boosted her figure as she strutted around the club with friends including DJ Diplo.

The media personality sported bangs and a half-up half-down style, leaving a few locks in a sleek, loose style.

She also sported full makeup with a dramatic winged liner look.

Dua carried her things in a blue clutch and accessorized with a chain necklace.

Earlier this week, Dua took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos, kicking off the latest “photo dump” with a snapshot of a homemade cake.

Dua’s delicious cake was covered in white icing and had a message written on it: “If you have a candle, blow it out.” Dua tagged songwriter Sarah Hudson in the picture, alongside producer Clarence Coffee Jr, who she all collaborated with on her track Levitating.

In another photo, Dua and Sarah posed playfully for the camera, Dua slipping into a blue and white patterned playsuit while throwing her arms in the air.

Dua unbuttoned the elegant piece, revealing her lilac silk bra and sun-kissed torso.

The brunette beauty accessorized with layers of necklaces and wore her shiny hair in a ponytail.

Sarah, 37, sent a peace sign to the camera, posing in a black bikini top and showing off her impressive collection of tattoos.

Clarence Coffee Jr took to Instagram earlier in the week to rave about Levitating topping the US charts, writing in part: “Very moving today because the creator staged a one-hour paradise. experience, and because I can share such a moment with people I call family.

He also tagged Dua and Sarah in the celebration post.

It comes after Dua discussed her two-year romance with boyfriend Anwar Hadid – who is the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella – and even talked about going through the lockdown on the family farm in Pennsylvania.

Talk to Rolling stone, the star said: “I am very comfortable in the relationship, more than any other.”

The singer admitted that she enjoys the leisurely pace of life and also took the opportunity to improve her riding skills.

She said, “Wake up around 9:00 am, 9:30 am, take a shower, get dressed, have breakfast, take the dog for a really nice walk, maybe do yoga, make lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with animals.

The One Kiss hitmaker also spoke about her boyfriend Anwar in a recent issue of British Vogue, saying she tries to balance “being so horny and in love” while keeping their romance private.

Dua told the magazine that she posted their relationship on Instagram, “We all have these amazing memories and experiences, and if there’s something we want to share together, then OK, that’s fun.”

She added, “But at the same time, we’re pretty private – we’ll only show you what we want you to see.

“It’s a bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance between being so horny and in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much of it. ‘

