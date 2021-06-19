Here’s why men’s shirts have buttons on the right, women on the left

An Instagram account called Fuck you should care highlighted a shocking fact. It must have escaped many of us, and rightly so. How long do we really have to observe the side of our pimples?

But if we consider the difference in buttons on men’s and women’s shirts, a stark contrast can be seen. While men have their buttons on the right, women have them on the left. This differentiation in designing shirts for binaries has baffled us.

Many fashion design students seemed to agree with this fact and some even told us that it was an unspoken rule among interns.

So we took a deeper look at the underlying factors that led to the division between things as tiny as pimples based on gender.

Why the difference?

Three crucial factors came to our mind, horses, babies and Napoleon.

Now I understand that the factors themselves must have confused you more. So to make it a bit more understandable, let me dive deep into it.

These memories of gender discrimination and inequality are so deeply ingrained in our daily lives that we simply don’t notice them. And even if we do, we pass them off as normal.

But doesn’t it change the torchbearer of this normal? And who said normal equals acceptable?

Questioning the normal is valid. That being said, let’s now look at the factors mentioned above.

Button discrimination

A relic of the old tradition, button discrimination has been around for almost as long as shirts.

Men’s shirts have buttons on the right and flaps opening on the left. The main reason for this discrepancy seems to stem from the tradition that wealthy men carried guns inside their clothes.

The majority being right-handed, It was easier to use the left hand to unbutton. But now the question arises, what was the need to put women’s buttons on the other side? Was it also out of fear that they would carry arms? Or was there some other partially valid reason?

Reason for baby boomers

From time immemorial, women have been viewed as machines for producing babies and caregivers of the family. Anything else seemed blasphemous. Using the same reasoning, maybe buttons have their designated side.

As women generally hold their babies with the left hand (given the dominance of the right hand in general), which leaves the right hand free for other tasks, their buttons have been placed on the left, with flaps s ‘opening to the right. In this way, feeding the baby also seemed convenient (according to the makers of the time).

Horses And Women

With galloping eras and slightly better acceptance, women were allowed to ride, and so the concept of resistance also arose.

It was believed that the buttons on the left would act as barriers against high winds, preventing their shirts / dresses from opening.

Wicked losers

Just as malicious men conducted large-scale witch hunts to curb competition from women taking over the beer-making industry, it is speculated that this button differentiation could also have taken place despite the movement of women.

The toxicity and weakness of the patriarchy is no joke. Their incompetence and intolerance of others are not opinions either. That’s why they had to deliberately put buttons on the left for women, to show their dominance over women with things as simple as clothes.

They also had to do this to highlight the big differences (in class and value according to them) between the genres veiled under such a small difference.

Napoleon insecure

On a lighter note, women and their spirits could never be paralleled or diminished. This was augmented by images which show women mocking the emperor with one hand in a waistcoat. This undoubtedly irritated Napoleon.

Who continued to support, including other reasons, the partition of the sides regarding the buttons on the shirts.

class sign

But of all, the most acceptable reason seems to be that women don’t dress properly. Especially the rich.

The buttons, difficult to obtain, held them a certain value. In order to appear a little more refined and to maintain their class in the social hierarchy, women from wealthy households were ordered to wear clothes with buttons.

Servants were appointed to help these women dress, and again, most were right-handed, which is why buttons were assigned to their side.

If you can think of another possible reason for this discrepancy, let us know in the comments section below. We were sure that there must be a lot of factors influencing this gender inequality.

