Shepherd’s Incredible Comeback Wins British Amateur in 38 Hole

Laird Shepherd produced one of the greatest comebacks of all time to win the 126th Amateur Championship in emotional scenes in Nairn.

In a 36-hole all-England final with Monty Scowsill on the famous Highland links, the 23-year-old struggled remarkably eight after 17 holes and four with four to go to triumph at the 38th hole in an extraordinary match. .

Tears in the final

Having battled knee and back injuries lately and working at a Tesco call center during the Covid-19 lockdown, Shepherd was in tears at the dramatic conclusion given the enormity of what the former R&A Foundation Fellow achieved.

In his fourth appearance on The Amateur, the former University of Stirling student was warmly embraced by his girlfriend, Scottish amateur player Chloe Goadby, and friend and younger brother, Andrew Davidson.

It’s an incredible, incredible feeling, Shepherd said. Coming back from eight holes to 17 holes, I mean I was honestly more concerned with not making an embarrassing record loss. Monty was playing so well in the morning, so calm, and I didn’t really have my game. The overthrow was amazing.

The tears are probably due to the difficult times I have experienced in recent years. It’s never nice as an athlete when you feel like you’re stepping back, like I used to be.

Major opportunities

Shepherd, a member of the Rye Golf Club in East Sussex, can now expect to compete in the 149th Open at the Royal St Georges next month, the 2022 US Open and, by tradition, an invitation to play in the tournament Masters.

Shepherd, who joins an honor roll including Jos Mara Olazbal, Sergio Garcia, Matteo Manassero and Romain Langasque, will also be invited to participate in a European Tour event.

He added: The last 18 holes I thought I wouldn’t win, but at least I could have some highlights that I can watch on YouTube one night! It’s just amazing how things can change.

Looking back, winning the 18th was so important. I just managed to get in the groove a bit in the afternoon once I won a few holes. Can’t describe how I felt going down the last four holes, but I was in a quiet place. In the morning, I was everywhere and I was more worried about being sick on live TV.

Special experiences to come

While playing the 149th Open at the Royal St Georges, he smiled: it’s going to be really special. No matter what happens in the events that I will now play, no one can take that experience away from me. I can’t wait to test my game against the best players in the world.

I have played a few South East Links Championships at Royal St Georges and have always enjoyed the course. It’s the closest to my home in Sussex in terms of The Open venues. I went there as a kid watching Opens.

The final, which was broadcast live on The R&A’s YouTube and Facebook accounts as well as on randa.org, saw two former R&A Foundation Fellows clash after crossing the pitch of 144 players.

Scowsill, 25, a former University of Exeter student, had a birdie hat-trick from 5th including a magnificent chip-in from behind the 6th par-3 to take the initiative on a pleasant morning with little wind.

The moment @LairdShepherd became # The Amateur Champion 🏆 38 holes of the most beautiful golf course, what an incredible final and well played for both players pic.twitter.com/1wKKJAKxNw The R&A (@RandA) June 19, 2021

Scoowsill thunderstorm ahead

Shepherd, who now lives in St Andrews after graduating, missed an opportunity in the 8th and ended up four behind after nine holes. Scowsill quickly birdied another to extend his lead as he played the first 10 holes in four under par. Shepherd saw another chance slide seven feet off the 11th court, before three put the 14th six holes behind.

Woodbridges Scowsill, a former cricketer, then led the 15th for 303 yards to set up a birdie-winner. Shepherd then also put in three shots in the 17th to catch eight delays, but he won his first hole of the game after Scowsill went out of bounds with his tee shot on the 18th.

Shepherd was aiming for another victory for the University of Stirling after Louise Duncans triumphed in the Women’s Amateur Championship last week in Kilmarnock (Barassie).

Afternoon return

He needed a quick afternoon recovery for Nairn, who last hosted The Amateur in 1994 and got his first birdie of the contest on the 23rd to come back to six points.

More birdies followed in the 26th and 27th to reduce the deficit to four, but a bogey in the 29th saw Scowsill briefly rise from five with only seven left.

In the 30th, the Shepherds’ par was good enough to pick one up, but he quickly found himself forced to win the last four holes to keep the game alive. Incredibly, he did so in dramatic scenes, aided by superb birdies on the 33rd and 35th. At the 36th par-5, Scowsill struck a tree with his practice, then soared for glory. In the 38th, it was all over as Scowsill three putt for the bogey and Shepherds’ superb comeback was over.

Praise to Scowsill

Shepherd said: I feel for Monty, he’s a mate of mine. He played so well, made a lot of good putts. He didn’t give it, he really didn’t. He hit big putts on the 34th and 35th to get me through mine. So it’s a tough tee shot on the 36th and that sort of thing can happen.

I told my dad and girlfriend after the first 18 holes that I felt really, really flat out and had no adrenaline rush. I can’t remember the last time I played 36 holes in one day, let alone three days in a row. Touch wood, my body feels great, there is still work to be done in this area, but I managed to motivate myself on the last nine.

A downcast Scowsill added: It’s really hard to take. I was in charge until the end, really. I ended badly and Laird did very well, to be fair to him. It’s golf.

I wouldn’t have done anything differently. I just didn’t hit the punches when I needed them on the last nine. It happens. It was my morning, it was his afternoon.

On the 36th hole I was trying to hit it from the left side and I just hit it a little full and it hit the tree. It’s still been a good week and congratulations to Laird.