Ferrari’s new haute couture line is definitely something
The Ferrari name is synonymous with fast car, but the Maranello-based brand is looking to expand its reach. By presenting a fashion brand via a podium on one of Ferrari’s assembly lines.
Creative director and former Armani designer Rocco Iannone is the man behind the designs he says will appeal to young people and women. Guess I can understand that you wanted to expand your reach, but I don’t know how many young people are going to get interested in an expensive auto business by buying expensive clothes.
Iannone calls her designs fluid, making sure there are options for every body type, from XXXS to XXXL and for every gender. He also notes that most of the fabrics are performance and technical. What this means, I cannot tell you.
Let’s go over some of our options. I want to start with this pea coat look because I kinda like the jacket … but it costs $ 2,300. I don’t know what a water repellent jacket with reflective stripes is so expensive, but hey. Its fashion. And it’s still not as bad as the recycled stretch scuba joggers that look like high water and cost $ 210. The $ 560 sneakers really complete the look. I suppose?
It’s always better than that absolutely wild parka that seems to belong to a Star wars naughty than a real human being. It’s about the same price as the other jacket, but I don’t really understand the rest of the fit. I mean, how are you supposed to see the patches on your $ 270 PVC patch jeans if your parka is that long?
Alternatively, if the Sith Lord isn’t your ideal look, you can go for something more vampire:
Now ladies don’t feel left behind, there are plenty of options for you too! In fact, Ferrari is bringing you a blood red version of those conductor jackets that My Chemical Romance wore during the Welcome to the black parade time:
There is another Star wars uniform, although this one seems more worthy of the planet Hoth. Minus the shoes.
You can also try this leather coat with wool cape which for some reason is supposed to cover your hands. To $3,850, I guess you’d want as much extra fabric as you can.
I will give Ferrari credit on one difficult thing: the heels that are part of this collection are really stunning. They’re Ferrari Red with a laminate-like finish and great design cues like the prancing horse on the back, the boot-shaped soles and the thin stripes that add a bit more shape.
I’ve seen people on Twitter express their surprise at Ferrari, an automotive brand, releasing a series of high fashion outfits, but I can’t say it’s too shocking. The Ferrari consumer will spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a luxury sports car, partly as a status symbol. It’s a similar logic behind buying, say, an Yves Saint Laurent handbag yes you are there for the quality of the product, but the specific name conveys a specific type of image about you, the owner. Why shouldn’t Ferrari embrace this concept on all fronts, both in terms of cars and high fashion clothing?
This does not mean at all that I approve of the strange collection of high fashion Ferrari. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I don’t understand haute couture trends. It all sounds pretty ugly to me, but maybe I’m not rich enough to lose my taste again. And it also comes from the loss of Formula 1 fans looking for merchandise; to welcome its new fashion brand, Ferrari is cutting its racing products by 50 percent.
My taste buds, however, are a different story, and according to CNN, Ferrari plans to open a restaurant with Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura. That I am ready to try.
