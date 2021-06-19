Holly Willoughby stuns in trendy M&S flowing dress











June 19, 2021 – 7:50 PM BST





Matthieu moore

Holly Willoughby wowed fans in an amazing Marks and Spencer polka dot dress, perfect for summer



Holly willoughby love Marks and Spencer fashion, and the star proved it again on Saturday by presenting a beautiful dress from the store.

In the post on the official M&S Instagram feed, the This morning the presenter stunned the fans with the beautiful garment.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows in her daring red dress in Ice dance return

Mom of three looked amazing in the sensational ivory-blend dress covered with pink polka dots – and it’s clear the fans agreed.

Come dance strictly Chief Justice Shirley Ballas wrote: “I love you, you look gorgeous”, while a second fan said: “I love this dress.”

Many other fans simply left heart emojis to show their appreciation for the dress.

The dress is an ivory mixed polka dot puff sleeve midaxi tea dress, and she priced at £ 39.50.

The piece is available in regular and long sizes, and is described as “the perfect choice for casual summer occasions”.

The stunned presenter in the dress

Item description adds: “Cut in a comfortable regular fit, with a round neck and feminine short puff sleeves, it sits at a flattering midaxi length. It closes with a discreet zip.”

Holly teamed the outfit with star leather lace-up sneakers. The shoes come in sizes three through eight and feature a deep outsole and a metallic star pattern.

They also come with a suede detail on the back of the shoe.

Holly’s style always amazes us, and she recently stunned in the dreamiest embroidered dress of the ecological brand Albaray.

Taking to Instagram to share another of her #hwstyle posts, Holly shone in the summery midi dress the designers describe as “made from responsibly sourced heavy embroidered English cotton.”

Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Midaxi Tea Dress, £ 39.50, Marques and Spencer

Featuring a square neckline through the front and back with trendy ruffles, Holly’s flattering dress can be worn up or down for any occasion.

As usual, the elegant 40-year-old paired her daytime look with a pair of her Steve Madden ‘barely there’ nude heels and fashioned a sultry dark pink lip.

Fans were obsessed with Holly’s radiant look, taking advantage of the comments to compliment the star. “I love the yellow on you Holly,” one fan commented, while another kindly agreed, “This dress looks gorgeous on you Holly! Definitely your color.”

“What a beautiful summer dress. You look lovely in lemon,” shared another fan, who agreed that Holly’s “color” is yellow.

