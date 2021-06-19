Sunnei hosts the IRL experience for the Canvas collection at Milan Fashion Week – WWD





MILAN – One of Milan’s trams drove through the city covered in white and a giant Sunnei logo during Milan Fashion Week. It was a suitable marketing strategy for a brand always on the move and which this season wanted to reconnect with a more physical dimension after a year of digital experiments. The most notable of its activations in this area is the Canvas project introduced last year and aimed at allowing wholesale partners to create their own Sunnei collections through a personalization service. Available on a dedicated VR enhanced platform, Canvas offers select retailers the ability to customize gender-neutral carry-over pieces, including ready-to-wear and accessories by interfering with the design aspects of each item. , by changing the length of the sleeves, fabrics, colors and stitches, among others. This time, the brand translated the IRL experience, welcoming buyers to the headquarters of Palazzina Sunnei, which was recently expanded to accommodate new common areas, offices and a showroom that featured a multisensory installation. Here, white samples from the new Canvas collection were displayed alongside screens connected to the platform, helping shoppers better visualize styles and touch fabrics while creating their own range. In its third edition, the Sunnei Canvas collection has been expanded to also include knits as well as new accessories, ranging from shoes to the brand’s Peso bag. New print options were added, such as the slogan “Everyday I wear Sunnei” which was a recurring motif in the showroom. The founders of the trendy Milanese brand Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo also extended the concept to end consumers, entering the arena of B2C personalization. By pre-registering on the brand’s website, from June 20 to 27, customers will be able to visit the space and directly personalize Sunnei pieces, receiving them at home after two to three weeks. The same opportunity will also be offered on sunnei.it. For now, the assortment dedicated to end consumers will only include a T-shirt and a shopping bag, which can be personalized mainly in terms of prints and graphics and offered respectively at 130 and 150 euros. “It’s a test for now, but it’s something we had in mind from the very beginning of the Canvas project,” Messina said on Saturday. “We’ll see how the public reacts, but the idea has always been to give this opportunity to everyone.” The designer further pointed out that there would be no overlap in the offering dedicated to two categories, as buyers will have different options in terms of additional designs and customizations to choose from. “The ultimate goal of Canvas is not to overload the market with the same product everywhere,” he explained. For Messina, hosting the experience in a showroom responded to the need to physically reconnect with the brand’s community and return to social life. As much as the company has strong digital and social media expertise, physical events remain essential to its strategy. “We can’t wait to come back to host a fashion show in September. [Runway shows] represent such an important moment for us and for everyone in this company, because we live with the energies that we receive from others ”, he concluded.







