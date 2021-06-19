Paul Walker’s daughter stuns in cutout dress at “Furious 9” premiere





The premiere of the most recent Fast and furious The film brought big stars to the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Friday, June 18. But one of the most special guests was Meadow walker, the daughter of the late franchise star Paul walker, died in 2013 in a car accident. He was turning the seventh Fast and furious film during the time and for the eight years since his death, his daughter has remained connected to the film series and its stars. Read on to see Meadow, now 22, at the premiere and find out how she keeps her father’s memory alive. Meadow was the image of chic at the world premiere of F9: The quick saga in Hollywood on June 18, sporting a blunt haircut in the middle and minimal makeup. The model teased her look in an Instagram post before the event, captioning: “Allons-y.” She tagged Tiffany & Co. for its diamond earrings and Saint Laurent and its legendary chief designer, Anthony Vaccarello, for her dress. The black dress on the floor in the spotlight a white bow and side cutouts, a detail that the Meadow stylist proudly posted on her Instagram. Meadow’s outfit wasn’t the only highlight of the premiere. The stars of F9, including Charlize theron, Jordana brewster, and Diesel wine, all brought their A-game flair to the red carpet event ahead of the film’s June 25 release. RELATED: For more up to date information, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Meadow often posts about her father on Instagram. She recently shared a adorable pic of her kissing her dad and blow out candles on cupcakes with the caption: “I miss you”. Another way for her to keep her father’s memory alive is through charitable work. Meadow is the co-founder and chairman of the Paul Waker Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering future generations. The foundation offers grants and scholarships to students and researchers pursuing careers in marine science to help protect the world’s oceans and marine life. RELATED: Paul Walker’s Daughter Just Landed Her First Major Modeling Concert. Vin Diesel is not only his godfather, who introduces himself as his uncle, but other stars of the franchise have also taken Meadow under their wing. Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto in the films, posted a photo of her seven-year-old son on her Instagram account Julian Brewster-Forme with Meadow and Paul Walker’s longtime friend Brandon birtell, founding member of the Paul Walker Foundation, at theF9 first. It captioned the photo: “Family forever” with a heart. In the comments, Meadow replied, “I love you.” In the past, Brewster called Meadow his “soul mate. “ In a recent interview with E! Daily pop, Diesel was suspicious of whether Meadow, whose modeling career is booming, would ever do so. make an appearance in the very popular franchise. “I wouldn’t count anything,” he said, when asked if Meadow could join the Toretto family on screen. “Let’s just say that nothing is excluded.” Whether or not she becomes a Toretto, it’s clear that Meadow is forever connected to the Fast and furious throw away. She recently took to Instagram to share a nice black and white photo with Diesel and his 13-year-old daughter,Hania Sinclair, captioning “family” with a heart. RELATED: Ranking Each Fast Furious Film, from the worst review to the best.







