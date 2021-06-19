The best Prime Day fashion and beauty offers – Chron Shopping

Connect with us

The wait is over – First day is finally here! Thank you Amazon for giving your Prime members this epic 48 hour shopping experience. Offers start rolling out on Monday, June 21 at 12:00 a.m.PT and end on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It’s TWO DAYS to fill your basket!

You must have a Primary membership to get the offers. New members can Start Your Free Trial Today or former members sign up again for just $ 13 / month to get it on all Prime Day freebies! Talk about theft.

During the last Prime Day, yes, in October, Amazon posted mondo clothing markdowns on Calvin Klein underwear and champion sportswear and Under protection. We should see more of them during the 2021 sale event.

Our forward-thinking team of job seekers returns this year to spot the high fashion and beauty brands for the biggest discounts. Our goal is to save you time and money by sharing the top sellers on clothing, makeup, hair care products and more. We’ll let you know when that designer cross body or those stylish new running shoes get hit with a Lightning Deal.

Right now, we’re loving the pre-Prime Day deals on some of our favorite brands!


Premium Gold Mesh Accent Crystals Wristwatch for Women

61% reduction

Premium Gold Mesh Accent Crystals Wristwatch for Women

Anne Klein

amazon.com

$ 36.99


It’s time to save! This magnificent Anne Klein watch was originally $ 95, but you can pick it up at 61% off, that’s a savings of $ 58.01!


Men's Adaptive Performance Chino Shorts with Velcro Closure and Magnetic Fly

Select sizes up to 50% off

Men’s Adaptive Performance Chino Shorts with Velcro Closure and Magnetic Fly

Tommy Hilfiger

amazon.com

$ 34.99


Tommy Hilfiger offers are listed at 20% off, but we’ve found bigger discounts right now. Save 50% on select sizes and colors of these versatile men’s shorts.


Julia Crossbody Bag for iPhone

23% reduction

Julia Crossbody Bag for iPhone

Tommy Hilfiger

amazon.com

$ 52.26


This black Tommy Hilfiger shoulder strap comes with a nice 23% discount.


Men's Stretch Cotton Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt

Select sizes save up to 61% off

Men’s Stretch Cotton Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt

Calvin klein

amazon.com

$ 27.23


At these prices, you can fill your wardrobe with Calvin Klein button-down shirts! Get them now (in select sizes and colors) for under $ 30.


Boy's Mid-Rise Shorts for Women

Select sizes save up to 26% off

Boy’s Mid-Rise Shorts for Women

Lucky mark

amazon.com

$ 51.70


Ladies, don’t miss these Lucky Brand Denim Shorts on sale at 26% off (select sizes).


Men's golf 9.5

Select sizes up to 42% off

Men’s 9.5 ” Swingflex Stretch Straight Fit Golf Shorts

IZOD

amazon.com

$ 20.29


These Izod Offers go fast – save over 40% (on some sizes and colors) on cool shorts for summer.

Stay tuned as we update this article with special offers throughout the Prime Day Savings Palooza.


We are always waiting for the best Prime Day beauty deals. We will update this section as soon as they go live.

If you’ve been rationing the last precious drops of your lotions and creams, get your list ready for Prime Day pampering. Last year, smart shoppers claimed 35% off luxury beauty brands on sale like Mario badescu and Biolage. Then they bragged to their friends that they had saved up to 50% on CHILDREN and Sebastian Professional Hair Products.

You must have a Primary membership to get the offers.

For just $ 12.99 per month ($ 119 per year), you get First day specials. Plus, you’ll enjoy incredible perks throughout the year like Prime Video and Music streaming. And who doesn’t love having their smiley boxes delivered with Amazon’s free and fast delivery for Prime members?

Jennifer Miko is the Local Deals Curator for Hearst Newspapers.

