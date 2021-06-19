Kate Middleton’s lavender dress and rainbow umbrella light up the day – Footwear News





Kate Middleton provided a bold splash of color against the rain at Kensington Palace, thanks to a lavender dress and point-toe pumps. To mark the launch of her Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, which aims to help address the growing mental health and societal challenges facing children today, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a shift dress yesterday chic by LK Bennett. The pale exhausted number comes, and rightly so, from the brand's Royal Ascot collaboration. Outside, Middleton took shelter from the drizzle under a vibrant rainbow umbrella.

Kate Middleton arrives to launch the Royal Foundation Early Years Center at Kensington Palace. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Kate Middleton arrives to launch the Royal Foundation Early Years Center at Kensington Palace. CREDIT: SplashNews.com On the accessories side, Middleton kept things to a minimum with a twisted gold Halcyon Days bangle and a delicate set of gold chain necklaces from Spells of Love. She complemented the color of her dress with a second gold necklace from Astley Clarke, complete with a lapis lazuli pendant.

Kate Middleton arrives to launch the Royal Foundation Early Years Center at Kensington Palace. CREDIT: SplashNews.com The Duchess chose a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede 105 pumps for the outing, which feature a pointed toe and 4-inch stiletto heel. The pair provided a neutral base for the outfit, while keeping it crisp and classic with a versatile tone. Rossi’s 105 heels are Middleton’s favorite; it also has the style in black, red, burgundy and metallic silver. The pair she wore yesterday is currently selling for $ 695 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Zoom on Middleton’s Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for the Duchess, who loves similar pairs of Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, Middleton also wears affordable sneakers from brands like New Balance, Marks & Spencer, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains a range of stylish designer dresses from brands such as Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen. Bring an elegant style to your looks with a pair of suede pumps, inspired by Kate Middleton.

