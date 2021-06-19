Dolce & Gabbana’s Phototherapy Collection Celebrates Life

In this June 23, 2012 file photo, Italian fashion designers Stefano Gabbana (left) and Domenico Dolce walk the runway after announcing the Dolce & Gabbana men’s fashion collection in Milan, Italy. I go. (AP Photo / Luca Bruno, file)

Milan (AP) Dolce & Gabbana takes men away from the sofa to the world with a stunning collection inspired by the gorgeous lighting of a street festival in southern Italy.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have called their collection “phototherapy” for a world where large gatherings have been largely rejected over the past 15 months. Their live show on Saturday with a socially aloof guest audience was the first in their showroom since the pandemic nearly digitized Milan Fashion Week in recent seasons. They are just one of the many brands that have live shows this season.

“Fashion is an emotion,” Gabbana said backstage before the show. “I experimented with a digital show last season. It’s not the same thing. Without adrenaline.

The designer decorated the showroom with “Luminaria” lighting, reminiscent of southern Italy, and sent the model to the catwalk with a look accented with rhinestones to reflect the geometric pattern.

Dolce & Gabbana’s iconic black suit, lightweight tops, comfy knits and silky puff-sleeve bomber jacket were embellished with shiny rhinestones.

Aged jeans were adorned with jewels or embroidered with a golden menace for a baroque touch, paired with silky tops and sometimes left open. Crochet knits provided another layer of craftsmanship. Lace panels add brightness to dark suits, and lace pants defy gender norms.

The Luminaria Light itself became a photographic print, giving the long, flowing dresses and kaftan over the pants a psychedelic, hippie feel.

Looks accented with layered necklaces and bracelets, rhinestone-covered bags and beach sandals, or sneakers with splash paint.

The collection is based on the spirit of the early 2000s, and the designer said he used vibrant veins after a period of minimalism.

“Our message is to live life. Don’t be afraid, ”Dolce said.