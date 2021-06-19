The 10 most stylish castings of non-fashion series and shows

In some series, the need for the characters to be incredibly stylish is essential, be it Ugly Betty or strange eye, these are the types of shows where audiences expect style and fashion to be paramount. However, there are plenty of shows that have nothing to do with the fashion world and still provide a cast that is always dressed in great clothes.

RELATED: The 10 Most Fashionable Characters From The Hunger Games

Whether it’s because the jobs they do require a great sartorial sense or just because the characters themselves have a good style, there are a lot of shows that have characters filled with amazing clothes and fashions that leave it all behind. the world impressed.

ten Mad Men

From stylish costumes to lavish dresses, the characters in Mad Men certainly know how to compose an outfit. The clothes are all tailored to the time period they are set in the 1960s and this is a great example of how some people dressed in this area back then.

Since the characters are in the advertising world, they have to dress presentably, which is exactly what they do. Those in the office have fantastic costumes while the women in the show also wear amazing dresses.

9 Friends

When people think of Friends, fashion might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but when it comes to ’90s fashion, this is the perfect show. The variety of clothes and styles featured throughout the series is amazing, and they were certainly popular outfits back then.

However, not only were these clothes popular when the show first aired, but they’re also making a comeback, proving just how trendy Rachel and Joey really was back then.

8 The right place

The right place had its own vibe and feel, which worked well for the show, and that also brought a huge fashion variation to the show. While Tahani always wore fantastic dresses, Michael looked equally classy in truly modern and classy suits.

RELATED: The Right Place: 10 Best Quotes That Live Rent Free In Fans’ Heads

Jason’s style was much younger, while Chidi also wore nice classic clothes. But it was often Eleanor who had the best clothes, bringing a lot of cool vibe to the show with a real variety of outfits that helped her stand out.

7 Schitt Creek

Style and fashion in the interior Schitt Creek is always on top in the best possible way with some amazing outfits featured on this show. The characters always look excellent with a lavish style that features flashy and over the top clothing.

The outfits in this show are very modern, with each character having a distinct style. Vibrant outfits always work well with the great personalities who also come in this show. The styles are also suitable for individual characters, which helps make the show as dynamic as possible.

6 Bridgerton

In complete contrast to the modern clothing that accompanies Schitt Creek, Bridgerton is a period drama and because of that, the clothing that accompanies the series reflects a very specific place and time. There might not be any fancy jeans or sneakers to see here, but instead, this is some amazing design and costumes that suit the era itself.

RELATED: Bridgerton: 5 Times Daphne Was A Feminist Icon (& 5 Times Eloise Was)

With fantastic costumes and amazing dresses, each character is designed to be brilliant throughout the show, and that’s one of the reasons why they grabbed the audience’s attention so well.

5 Peaky Blinders

While the characters ofPeaky Blinders have no problem fighting and getting their clothes dirty, they like to do all their stuff while looking as good as possible. From flat caps with the blades hidden in them to detailed woolen suits, they always aim to look as good as possible.

The show is set firmly in 1920s England, and so much of the style represents that, which is why wool and cotton play such a key role in the clothes they wear. However, this series helped put these models back in fashion, proving how influential the series has been from a fashion standpoint.

4 Hollywood

Hollywood is another period show, this time set in the 1940s. As is the case with every Ryan Murphy’s show, this series is all about big, vibrant colors and, as it takes place in the glitz and the glamor of the golden age of the film industry, everyone is there to impress.

From gorgeous dresses to terrific costumes and hats, this show features some stunning costumes, so anyone who loves fashion will find something to enjoy in this miniseries.

3 Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is above all a question of elegance and fantasy, which is why it is one of the most fashionable shows of all time. The characters all wore the finest clothes from that period as they aimed to be as stylish as possible, and they were almost always successful.

RELATED: Gossip Girl: 10 Outfits Ahead Of Their Time

The characters constantly updated their styling throughout the series in order to look as good as possible, and many of their wardrobe pieces came from the world’s most renowned high fashion designers, which is why the series is still in fashion to this day.

2 The crown

Considering the fact that this series is all about the British Royal Family, it’s no surprise that the series is packed with incredible style. Of course, when it comes to royal events and weddings, the dresses, costumes, and accessories are always amazing.

All of the outfits in this show are based on real life looks, and it just shows the lavish lifestyle these people lead. It’s a show filled with extravagance to the highest degree, and that’s why it’s one of the most stylish TV shows of all time.

1 Suit

The world of Suit is all about the world’s most elite lawyers, and because the characters that are featured are all extremely wealthy, it’s no surprise they’re all capable of wearing great clothes. From expensive costumes to amazing dresses, the characters in this show are always beautiful.

Even outside of their work clothes, the characters still dress in fantastic style and class. They bring a modern twist to their outfits and it really makes the show stand out and makes the characters and their social status more believable.

NEXT: Costumes: 10 Things You Forgot From The First Episode



following

10 things sex education understood about school





