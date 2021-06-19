Rebel Wilson is a vision in a silky pink dress



















June 19, 2021 – 5:33 PM BST



Hannah hargrave Pitch Perfects Rebel Wilson wowed fans with a totally different look in a silky hot pink dress

Rebellious wilson ditched training gear for an unexpected hot pink look on Saturday that prompted fans to do a double take. The star looked amazing in a prom dress that put her in the spotlight amazing weight loss and while that’s not exactly her usual sense of style, she still managed to rock the look. MORE: Rebel Wilson Looks Unrecognizable in Sports Return Photo Rebel wore the dress to film scenes from his new movie, Secondary year, and posed with his comrades in the funny photos. Loading the player … WATCH: Rebel Wilson welcomes ABC’s Pooch Perfect It was good to see Rebel so happy as she recently had worried fans when she shared a cryptic message. She was inundated with messages of love and support when she took to Instagram with a revealing post. MORE: Rebel Wilson Looks Like Royalty In Flattering Look With A Twist MORE: Rebel Wilson Stuns In Cropped Top For Special Reason Rebel was once again on the set of her new movie in the picture she posted, but her caption suggested she had had a tough hand recently. Rebel was on the set of his new movie Senior Year “Hey baby, you got that x,” she wrote. “I know it’s tough right now, I know you’re trying to deal with things – but let’s just keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT – train, hydrate, fuel your body with food. quality…show your bright brain and big heart. Remember the vision. I love you.” MORE: Rebel Wilson sunbathing in her underwear in unexpected selfie Her fans rushed over to check that she was okay and wrote, “You got this honey” and “Wait for it! You got this … I’m sending you positive vibes.” Rebel lost over 65 pounds Others added, “People forget that famous people have difficulty with normal people too. They lift you up in your thoughts when you crush them.” Fortunately, it looks like Rebel is in a more positive mood and seems to be enjoying the comedy set.

Senior Year is about a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year-old coma and returns to high school to claim the prom queen crown! Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







