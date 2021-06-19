The 10 best moments of the Florida Gators 2020-2021 sports season

Florida’s 2020-2021 sports season wrapped up last weekend after the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The Gators have won several national championships and SEC titles throughout the year, while some UF athletes have achieved record individual performances.

Here are the 10 best moments of 2020-21.

10. Men’s swimming and diving win the SEC

The Gators won their ninth consecutive title and 42nd conference title at the SEC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships in February. that of Florida Kieran smith was named the male swimmer of the SEC competition and won the Commissioner’s Trophy, which is awarded to the student-athletes who have scored the most individual points. The Gators won the championship with 15 medals (eight gold). Bobby Finke won the 1650 freestyle for the third consecutive year, recording the second fastest time in American history (14: 12.18).

9. Jacob Young’s 30-game hitting streak

Jacob Young broke a 21-year school record with her eighth inning single during the FAMU sweep in Florida. The replay had to confirm the move, which eclipsed Tim Olsons’ 29-game streak since 2000. Young’s 30-game streak, which started in 2019 in the NCAA Lubbock Regional and lasted 648 days, is the fourth longest multi-season strike streak in SEC history, behind Ryan Flaherty of Vanderbilt (36 games in 2006-07) and Warner Jones (32 games in 2003-04) and Rex Buckner of Mississippi State (31 games in 1992-93).

8. Softball wins the SEC

UF won its league-leading ninth SEC regular season championship at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Trailing Texas A&M in the seventh, Julia Cottrills’ two-run homerun gave the Gators a thrilling 6-5 victory to complete the series sweep. It was one of Florida’s 12 return wins and seven standing wins in 2021, including two against the Aggies. The latter made UF the only SEC team to win all eight of their conference series during the regular season, taking the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament.

7. Kyle Trask breaks Grossman and Wuerffel records

Kyle trask became Florida’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Tim Tebow in 2009, setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,283) and touchdowns (43 breaking Danny Wuerffel’s mark), who led the FBS. Trask became the first quarterback in UF history with three 400-yard games in one season (five overall) and pitched twice for a career-high 474 yards, the second-best mark in one. Florida game behind Tebow (482). Trask has eclipsed 300 yards on nine occasions and has appeared in seven games with at least four touchdowns, including an SEC record six in a row to start the season.

6. Kyle Pitts season culminates with the John Mackey Award

In addition to the winning Mackey Award, Kyle pitts became the very first tight end to be a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. He led all of FBS’s tight ends with 770 receiving yards on 43 catches and 12 touchdowns, which was tied with BYU Isaac Rex for the most scores by a tight end nationwide. Pitts, a unanimous first-team All-American, posted the second-highest TD total by a tight end in SEC history and broke the UF record for career receiving yards by a tight end (1492).

5. UF takes the SEC title with the two 10s of Trinity Thomas

Trinity Thomas joined Alex McMurtry as the only Gators in school history with two 10s in a single meeting, leading Florida to their third straight SEC Championship. The top-ranked Gators posted the nations season high of 198.275 in a victory over No.18 Auburn (197.025) to win a share of the 2021 title, programs 13th overall. UF set a school record of 49.70 on balance beam and Thomas became the only gymnast nationally with perfect scores in two events (uneven bars and floor exercise).

4. Joseph Fahnbulleh makes history with the NCAA title

Florida sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh won his first NCAA title in the 200 meters, his flagship event, with the eighth fastest time in college history. The Hopkins, Minnesota native clocked 19.91 [-0.4] seconds, which ranks second in school history. It was also the sixth fastest time in the world this year. Fahnbullehs 100M time of 10.26 [+0.4] seconds gave the Gators their first set of points at the outdoor track and field championships. UF placed fourth overall.

3. Sam Riffice wins his first singles title since 1999

After leading Florida men’s tennis to its first-ever national championship, team captain Sam Riffice won the program’s first singles title in over 20 years. He defeated South Carolina Daniel Rodrigues by a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. It was only the third singles title in UF history, with Mark Merklein (1994) and Jeff Morrison (1999). Riffice beat the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in consecutive title days and finished the season with an overall record of 32-7 in singles.

2. Thomas Mardal wins two national championships

Floridas Thomas Mardal became the third-best shot putter in collegiate history at the NCAA Indoor Championships, winning his first national title. He opened with a 24.46-meter (80-foot, 3.75-inch) bomb on his first attempt, breaking his own school record two weeks earlier at SEC Indoors. Mardal followed that up with 24.41 meters (80 feet, 1 inch) on his second attempt, making him the first athlete in NCAA indoor history, and the second in college history, to have at the least two throws of 80 feet or more in the same meet. Mardal capped his college career this month by securing his first outdoor title with a massive 76.74-meter (251-foot, 9-inch) throw, breaking his own school record for the third time and becoming the sixth best performer. in the history of the NCAA Outdoor Championships. .

1. The men’s tennis team wins the first crown

the UF Men’s Tennis Team won the program’s first national championship with a 4-1 victory over Baylor in the NCAA tournament. The Bears won the point in doubles, but the Gators dominated the singles with wins from Andy Andrade, Sam Riffice, Josh Goodger and Ben Shelton. Floridas Bryan Shelton became the first coach to win a national title in men’s and women’s college tennis (2007, Georgia Tech). It scored the 42nd national title for UF track and field, and men’s tennis became the sixth Gator program to win its first NCAA tag team title in the past 12 seasons. 14 of 19.

