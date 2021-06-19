Sophia Bush wears a low-cut babydoll dress on date with boyfriend Grant Hughes in New York City

Connect with us

Sophia Bush wears a low-cut babydoll dress on a date with her beau Grant Hughes at the Bowery Hotel in New York

By Deirdre Simonds and Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com

Posted: | Update:

Sophia Bush staged herself in a white puff-sleeve babydoll dress as she stepped out of the Bowery Hotel in New York City for some fresh air on Friday.

While enjoying a date with boyfriend Grant Hughes, the 38-year-old Chicago PD actress was stunned in her summery ensemble with a pair of brown gladiator sandals.

She styled her light brown hair in loose waves and sported a no-makeup natural makeup with pink lipstick and a heavy hand of blush for a youthful glow.

Chic: Sophia Bush demonstrated super-long legs in a white puff-sleeve babydoll dress as she stepped out of the Bowery Hotel in New York City for some fresh air on Friday

The beauty completed her chic look with a gold necklace and bright red nail polish on her toes.

The Bush beau, who co-founded the FocusMotion Health organization, looked good in a solid white t-shirt, olive-green face mask, and white sneakers.

He also wore a slightly faded denim jacket over his arm and kept a pair of retro yellow sunglasses over his shirt.

Happy couple: While enjoying a date with boyfriend Grant Hughes, the 38-year-old Chicago PD star was stunned in her chic ensemble with a pair of brown leather gladiator sandals

The lovebirds have been strong for about a year, since they first sparked dating rumors last May amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to his fulfilling love life, Bush also has a lot going on at the job right now.

She stars in the upcoming horror film – False Positive – alongside Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Gretchen Mol, Pierce Brosnan, Josh Hamilton and Kelly AuCoin, which is slated for release on June 25 on Hulu.

Reunited! Bush reunited with One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz for new podcast - Drama Queens on IHeartRadio

It’s said to be a contemporary take on the classic Rosemary’s Baby movie.

Bush also landed the starring role in CBS’s new medical drama series – Good Sam – where she plays the talented but choked heart surgeon Dr. Sam Griffith.

The series, which also stars Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David and Edwin Hodge, is set to premiere in mid-season during the 202122 television season.

And if that wasn’t enough, Bush also reunited with former One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz in the new weekly podcast, Drama Queens, on iHeartRadio. The three ladies remember the nine seasons they spent on the beloved teen soap series.

One Tree Hill rehash: The Three Ladies celebrated Drama Queens' early success

One Tree Hill rehash: The Three Ladies celebrated Drama Queens’ early success

Bush already hosts her podcast – Work In Progress, where she talks candidly and funnily about her personal and professional life, including politics, and with people who inspire her.

In addition to her role as Brooke Davis in The WB / CW drama series One Tree Hill (2003-2012), the actress is also known for playing Erin Lindsay in the NBC crime drama series Chicago PD (2014-2017).

Its cinematic summaries include teen romantic drama John Tucker Must Die (2006), road thriller The Hitcher (2007), indie film The Narrows (2008), legal biographical drama Marshall (2017), action thriller Acts Of Violence (2018) and the Incredibles 2 animated superhero film (2018).

