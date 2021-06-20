Brunello Cucinelli worries about vax-free choice – WWD

JAB CONCERNS: Brunello Cucinelli proudly revealed that 1,174 employees at his namesake company will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sunday, an initiative completed over three days.

During the presentation of his spring menswear collection, Cucinelli raised an issue that has been stuck in his head for the past few days. “What to do with these employees who refuse the vaccine? I know their colleagues will be worried about this decision and will not easily work near them, ”Cucinelli told WWD, while considering the no-vax group to be a minority.

To report these concerns, Cucinelli wrote to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who visited Cucinelli’s headquarters in Solomeo at the end of May, where the entrepreneur has established a vaccination center.

His decision is “for the moment, to ask unvaccinated employees to stay at home with six months paid leave. But what will happen after that? I feel like the gatekeeper of the company and it’s not my job to try to convince them to get their injections, but it’s an ethical, moral, civil and religious issue.

The vaccination center is not limited to protecting Cucinelli employees. It is open daily until midnight also to the general population and can dispense 500 jabs per day.

Other Italian fashion companies have been active in setting up vaccination centers, including Gucci, Prada and OTB for Giorgio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna and OVS.

After a first slowdown in the deployment of vaccines, the government has increased the pace of injections in the country. As of June 19, 50.2% of the population had received a first dose and fully vaccinated citizens totaled 15.3 million, or 25.8% of the population, according to Il Sole 24 Ore Lab 24.