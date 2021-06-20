Harry Styles’ best fashion moments: see the photos





It’s the Gucci that suits us! Not only has Harry Styles has made a name for himself in the music world, but the former One Direction singer has become a fashion icon since stepping into the limelight. While in the boy band, the Sign of the Times crooner often matched his outfits with those of his bandmates. Once he launched his solo career in April 2017, Harry’s looks on stage and on the red carpet were dramatically improved. As a child, I really liked costumes, said the British musician during aVogueinterview in December 2020, noting that he wore tights in a school play when he was younger. I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And maybe that’s where it all started! In the same interview, Harry’s older sister, Gems Styles, remembered him still dressed in a suit. My mom loved dressing us up, she shared at the time. I always hated it, and Harry was still in it. She made some really elaborate papier mache outfits. While on theX factor in 2010, the curly-haired cutie and her band mates wore jeans and t-shirts to perform, maintaining a more casual look. Now Harry feels like you can never be overdressed he saidVogue. There is nothing like it. Now I’m going to put on something that looks really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel good in it’s like a superhero outfit. The clothes are there to have fun, experiment and play with. When it comes to breaking down barriers with his fashion choices, theFine lineThe singer also told the post that it was really exciting that the lines between men’s and women’s clothing were somehow crumbling. Once you remove all the barriers, obviously you open up the arena you can play in, he explained. I go to stores sometimes and find myself looking at women’s clothes thinking they are amazing. It’s like anything anytime you put barriers in your own life, you just limit yourself. There is so much joy in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what that means, it just becomes that extended part of creating something. Harry might love to put on different looks, but we love to see him in vibrant, over-the-top outfits! Scroll through our gallery to see photos of the singers’ hottest moments over the years. Love D-14? Make sure you subscribe to our youtube channel for fun and exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

