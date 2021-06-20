How to dress for a job interview and make a great first impression: South Florida Caribbean News

Fashion
How to dress for a job interview and make a great first impression
Job interviews are a nerve-racking experience, no matter how many years of experience. An interview is always like the first time since every organization is different. Therefore, you should always hone your job interview skills every time before you leave.
The very first impression of an interview can have a decisive impact on how the whole process unfolds. Therefore, preparation is of the utmost importance.
What you wear matters
Whenever you are called for an interview, which matters to you, many people ignore it by not dressing appropriately for an interview. Remember that the way you dress has an impact on the impression you make in interviews.
A job interview usually calls for dressing professionally. Most interviews depend on the type of job you are applying for; However, here are a few things to note for a successful job interview.
1. Color
The color of the clothes worn for an interview is a point to consider. Avoid flashy colors. Some occupations like law require solid colors like navy blue and black. the color to wear because your interview should be subtle. Striking colors may not make you seem like a serious person. Jobs in the entertainment industry can be much more flexible when it comes to colors.
2. Pants
Pants never go out of style, whether for men or women. You should take into consideration what kind of pants to wear during an interview. Choose well-fitting and comfortable pants. For pants, it is recommended to wear both men’s and women’s fabric.
3. Skirts
When choosing to wear a skirt for an interview, check the fit of the skirt. An interview skirt should not have a long slit in the front, nor should it be too short. Choose a skirt that is just below your knee, and that doesn’t roll up when you sit down. Avoid a skirt that you will have to keep pulling, which is a sign that the skirt is not the right size or is relatively too short.
4. Blouse
The blouse you wear for an interview should be the correct size and the button should close completely. It should also drop below your waist so that when you sit down it completely covers your back.
5. Shirt
Men’s shirts should be neutral in color. It is advisable to opt for shirts with long sleeves. Shirts must be neat and buttons must not open. You must wear the correct size for your shirt. Remember to tack and avoid putting things in your shirt pocket. Men tend to be more conservative when it comes to dressing. The default maintenance attire for men is a suit.
Tips on how to dress for the women interviewed
These are simple tips on how to dress for your interview to make that important first impression.
Button down shirt
Suitable colors for the shirt can be white, blue, pink, brown or black, choose from fabrics such as cotton, silk or chiffon. Make sure the shirt is buttoned up and has a modest neckline, and the bra is fully covered.
jacket
The blazer is often the choice of the stylish for that professional look. Navy blazers are a great addition to your wardrobe. Also, it works well with any outfit such as button down shirts, dresses, and blouses.
Black dress and tights
A classic black dress is another option for maintenance as long as the length is below the knee and the fit is correct. Avoid plunging necklines; Also, pair the black dress with textured tights or fishnet stockings.
Black Pants and Sweaters
Black pants are so versatile that you can dress them up or down; you can pair the pants with shirts, sweaters, shirts and blazers.
Tips on how to dress for interview men
Choosing men’s outfits for interviews is quite easy compared to women. A stylish gray, black or navy suit and tie are a great choice for men. A traditional white shirt is a good choice for an interview. Also, depending on the type of job being interviewed for, an open collar shirt is appropriate.
In any place, first impressions count, and the way you dress is a non-verbal clue; in seconds, they judge your closet. For interviews, always make sure that your first impression leaves a mark; it increases your chances of getting that job. Choose your clothes wisely. Researching the company before that gives you an idea of how to dress.
